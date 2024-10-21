US Election 2024: Barack Obama ridicules Donald Trump’s speeches, dubs them ‘just word salads’

During a recent rally in Tucson, Arizona, former President Barack Obama also criticised Donald Trump's recent public behaviour, calling him ‘an older, loonier Donald Trump’.

Ravi Hari
Published21 Oct 2024, 10:11 PM IST
Obama pointed out a peculiar town hall appearance where Trump swayed to music on stage, suggesting that such antics were concerning and reminiscent of an erratic grandparent.
Former President Barack Obama recently addressed supporters at a rally in Tucson, Arizona, in support of Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris and her running mate, Governor Tim Walz. This event kicked off Obama's six-day campaign tour across critical battleground states, including stops in Las Vegas, Detroit, Wisconsin, and Madison.

During his speech, Obama sharply criticised former President Donald Trump, questioning his fitness for office, competence, and divisive political tactics. He referred to Trump as “a 78-year-old billionaire who has not stopped complaining about his problems since he rode down that golden escalator nine years ago.”

Obama also mocked Trump's recent public appearances, particularly a peculiar town hall where Trump swayed to music on stage. “You would be worried if your grandpa was acting like this,” he said, adding, “We do not need to see what an older, loonier Donald Trump looks like with no guardrails.” Also, he took jabs at Trump’s claim of being the “father of IVF,” stating, “I do not know what that means, and you do not either.”

Highlighting Trump's political strategy, Obama asserted that it is designed to create division and distrust among Americans. 

“Most of all, Donald Trump wants you to think that this country is hopelessly divided between us and them, and between ‘real Americans’ who obviously support him and anybody who doesn’t,” Obama explained. “Having people divided, angry, resentful, and full of grievance boosts his chances of being elected,” he added.

Questioning Trump's competence, Obama remarked, “Along with his intentions, there is also a question of his competence. Have you seen him lately? I mean, he is out there, giving two, two-and-a-half-hour speeches, just word salads. You have no idea what he’s talking about.”

Vice President Kamala Harris aims to make history in the 2024 elections as the first woman, first Black and first Asian American presidential candidate, while Trump seeks a historic return to the White House after a controversial exit in 2020. 

With less than two weeks to go for the US presidential elections on November 5, 2024, both candidates are ramping up their campaigns, focusing on key issues important to voters.

21 Oct 2024, 10:11 PM IST
