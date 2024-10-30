US Election 2024: Biden clarifies ’Garbage’ remark. What the US President said that has Republicans up in arms

  • Biden reacted to comedian Tony Hinchcliffe's offensive comment about Puerto Rico, saying the 'only garbage' he saw was 'his supporters.' Republicans condemned Biden's remark, interpreting it as an insult to Trump’s base. Biden later clarified that he was referring to Hinchcliffe’s rhetoric.

Ravi Hari
Published30 Oct 2024, 09:22 PM IST
U.S. President Joe Biden is greeted, as he arrives at Tallahassee International Airport to visit storm-damaged areas in the wake of Hurricane Helene, in Tallahassee, Florida, U.S., October 3, 2024. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
U.S. President Joe Biden is greeted, as he arrives at Tallahassee International Airport to visit storm-damaged areas in the wake of Hurricane Helene, in Tallahassee, Florida, U.S., October 3, 2024. REUTERS/Tom Brenner(REUTERS)

US President Joe Biden faced criticism on Tuesday following remarks he made while responding to offensive comments made by comedian Tony Hinchcliffe at the former president’s Madison Square Garden rally on Sunday, when he referred to the US territory of Puerto Rico as a “floating island of garbage.” Biden’s statement, describing the "only garbage" he saw "floating out there" as "his supporters" led to an uproar from Republicans who interpreted his comment as a broad insult toward Trump’s base.

However, it was unclear whether Biden’s comments were directed solely at Hinchcliffe or all Trump supporters, sparking backlash among Republicans who viewed the statement as offensive.

Biden later said on X (formerly Twitter): "Earlier today I referred to the hateful rhetoric about Puerto Rico spewed by Trump's supporter at his Madison Square Garden rally as garbage—which is the only word I can think of to describe it. His demonization of Latinos is unconscionable. That's all I meant to say. The comments at that rally don't reflect who we are as a nation."

In response, the White House released a statement clarifying that Biden’s comment was aimed at “the hateful rhetoric about Puerto Rico spewed by Hinchcliffe,” rather than Trump’s supporters broadly.

Trump seized on Biden’s comments, accusing him of disdain toward Americans who support his campaign. “Joe Biden calls our supporters ‘garbage.’ You can’t lead America if you don’t love the American People,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Trump has also distanced himself from Hinchcliffe’s comments, asserting at a Pennsylvania rally, “Nobody loves our Latino community and our Puerto Rican community more than I do.”

Also Read | US Presidential Election 2024: Harris declined while trump Biden spoke at length

Democratic leaders also worked to address the fallout. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, the Democratic vice presidential nominee, distanced the Harris-Walz campaign from Biden’s words, stating in an interview with ABC News, “Let’s be very clear: The vice president and I have made it absolutely clear that we want everyone as a part of this.”

Also Read | ‘Tough, trusted’: Biden’s high praise for Kamala Harris, says Trump lacks it

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro also commented on the matter, emphasizing a respectful approach toward voters. “I would never insult the good people of Pennsylvania or any Americans even if they chose to support a candidate that I didn’t support,” Shapiro said, noting his commitment to fostering a contrast between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump without personal attacks on voters.

Also Read | Elon Musk’s million-dollar gamble meets Biden’s fury

Trump Campaign has been heavily on a theme of national “decline". Trump recently described the US as a “garbage can” during an Arizona rally. Trump remarked, “We’re a dumping ground. We’re like a garbage can for the world”.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:30 Oct 2024, 09:22 PM IST
Business NewsNewsUs NewsUS Election 2024: Biden clarifies ’Garbage’ remark. What the US President said that has Republicans up in arms

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics share price

    288.45
    03:58 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    4.85 (1.71%)

    Tata Motors share price

    840.30
    03:52 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    -2.75 (-0.33%)

    Tata Steel share price

    148.95
    03:59 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    -1.1 (-0.73%)

    Wipro share price

    565.50
    03:55 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    3.3 (0.59%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    UTI Asset Management Company share price

    1,281.70
    03:29 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    79.5 (6.61%)

    Coforge share price

    7,749.05
    03:29 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    -6.45 (-0.08%)

    Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation share price

    1,216.55
    03:58 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    -17.1 (-1.39%)

    City Union Bank share price

    174.35
    03:53 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    -2.6 (-1.47%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Honeywell Automation India share price

    45,180.00
    03:29 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    -3809.05 (-7.78%)

    Multi Commodity Exchange Of India share price

    6,400.00
    03:29 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    -434.25 (-6.35%)

    Chennai Petroleum Corporation share price

    646.40
    03:59 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    -34.8 (-5.11%)

    Dixon Technologies (India) share price

    14,190.00
    03:29 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    -741.6 (-4.97%)
    More from Top Losers

    Redington India share price

    182.80
    03:56 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    16.05 (9.63%)

    Poly Medicure share price

    2,790.60
    03:29 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    222.6 (8.67%)

    Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price

    155.55
    03:56 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    12.05 (8.4%)

    Easy Trip Planners share price

    32.38
    03:54 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    2.49 (8.33%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,475.00670.00
      Chennai
      80,481.00670.00
      Delhi
      80,633.00670.00
      Kolkata
      80,485.00670.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.