US President Joe Biden faced criticism on Tuesday following remarks he made while responding to offensive comments made by comedian Tony Hinchcliffe at the former president's Madison Square Garden rally on Sunday, when he referred to the US territory of Puerto Rico as a "floating island of garbage." Biden's statement, describing the "only garbage" he saw "floating out there" as "his supporters" led to an uproar from Republicans who interpreted his comment as a broad insult toward Trump's base.

However, it was unclear whether Biden’s comments were directed solely at Hinchcliffe or all Trump supporters, sparking backlash among Republicans who viewed the statement as offensive.

Biden later said on X (formerly Twitter): "Earlier today I referred to the hateful rhetoric about Puerto Rico spewed by Trump's supporter at his Madison Square Garden rally as garbage—which is the only word I can think of to describe it. His demonization of Latinos is unconscionable. That's all I meant to say. The comments at that rally don't reflect who we are as a nation."

In response, the White House released a statement clarifying that Biden’s comment was aimed at “the hateful rhetoric about Puerto Rico spewed by Hinchcliffe," rather than Trump’s supporters broadly.

Trump seized on Biden’s comments, accusing him of disdain toward Americans who support his campaign. “Joe Biden calls our supporters ‘garbage.’ You can’t lead America if you don’t love the American People," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Trump has also distanced himself from Hinchcliffe's comments, asserting at a Pennsylvania rally, "Nobody loves our Latino community and our Puerto Rican community more than I do."

Democratic leaders also worked to address the fallout. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, the Democratic vice presidential nominee, distanced the Harris-Walz campaign from Biden’s words, stating in an interview with ABC News, “Let’s be very clear: The vice president and I have made it absolutely clear that we want everyone as a part of this."

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro also commented on the matter, emphasizing a respectful approach toward voters. “I would never insult the good people of Pennsylvania or any Americans even if they chose to support a candidate that I didn’t support," Shapiro said, noting his commitment to fostering a contrast between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump without personal attacks on voters.