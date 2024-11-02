US Election 2024: ‘But how did he get so close?’ Vance raises alarming questions about Trump shooting

  • JD Vance opens up about the moment Trump was shot at a Pennsylvania rally. Calling it a ‘genuine miracle’ that the former president survived, Vance questions how the shooter got so close, revealing alarming security flaws and demanding answers on the mysterious motives behind the attack.

Ravi Hari
Published2 Nov 2024, 08:22 PM IST
JD Vance raises questions about law enforcement’s response and demanding to know why the public remains in the dark about the motive behind the attack on Donald Trump at Butler in Pennyslvania in July. (AP file photo)
JD Vance raises questions about law enforcement’s response and demanding to know why the public remains in the dark about the motive behind the attack on Donald Trump at Butler in Pennyslvania in July. (AP file photo)(AP)

In a recent conversation with Joe Rogan, JD Vance, the Republican vice-presidential candidate, expressed his outrage and confusion regarding the shooting incident that occurred during Donald Trump's campaign event in Butler, Pennsylvania. Vance recounted his immediate reaction upon seeing footage of the shooting, fearing for the life of the former President.

A father's instincts: Prioritizing family safety

“I actually thought they had killed him because when you first see the video, he grabs his ear and then he goes down. And I’m like, oh my God, they just killed him,” Vance said. He described how, in the aftermath, he entered “fight or flight” mode, prioritizing the safety of his children as they were at a mini golf venue in Cincinnati at the time. Vance recounted rushing home, arming himself, and standing guard at his front door, illustrating the effect the incident had on him.

Vance's astonishment

Vance expressed his astonishment at Trump's survival after being shot, describing it as a "genuine miracle" that he is still alive. He raised critical questions about how the shooter was able to get so close to the target and what kind of security measures were in place during the event.

"It is shocking that he's alive. Yeah. It really is. I mean, I'm a person of faith, but I think it's a genuine miracle that that guy didn't kill him. But how did he get so close? There's a lot of really big questions that we should be asking," stated Vance.

Concerns about security and police response

In their discussion, Rogan pointed out that the shooter had been seen walking around the area with a rangefinder prior to the incident, leading to a chaotic scene where bystanders were reportedly yelling warnings to police about a man with a gun. “People were yelling and saying, this guy's got a gun. He's on the roof Go and get him. And nobody responded to it. And the whole thing is very fishy to me. And I hope that we win and then get to the bottom of it,” Vance noted, expressing skepticism about the response from law enforcement.

Technical discussion on firearm accuracy

The conversation delved into the details of the shooting, with Vance and Rogan discussing the technical aspects of firearms and the improbability of grazing a target from a distance of 120 yards. “For anybody who thinks that was staged, you don't understand shooting. There's no way you can graze someone's ear from 120 yards,” Vance emphasized, dismissing theories that suggested a setup.

Lack of transparency following the incident

Vance raised concerns about the lack of transparency following the incident. He highlighted that the shooter was cremated within ten days and questioned the absence of a press conference or a toxicology report, pointing out that similar cases involving school shooters usually result in rapid releases of information, including manifestos.

Speculation on motives and calls for investigation

Vance stated, "And then instantly that guy's dead. And then they take a hold of his body. He's cremated 10 days later. There's no press conference. There's no toxicology report. No one talks about it on the news."

“We know nothing about the motive here, which I think is the craziest thing,” Vance further said, speculating that the shooter’s hatred for Donald Trump might be a primary motive but asserting that deeper inquiries into the shooter’s background and intentions were warranted.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:2 Nov 2024, 08:22 PM IST
Business NewsNewsUs NewsUS Election 2024: ‘But how did he get so close?’ Vance raises alarming questions about Trump shooting

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    149.70
    07:18 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    1.05 (0.71%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    145.00
    07:19 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    2.3 (1.61%)

    Tata Power share price

    445.20
    07:19 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    5.15 (1.17%)

    Bandhan Bank share price

    183.65
    07:10 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    1.4 (0.77%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Rainbow Childrens Medicare share price

    1,545.00
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -67.25 (-4.17%)

    ICICI Securities share price

    833.45
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -32.85 (-3.79%)

    Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

    966.70
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -30.35 (-3.04%)

    Narayana Hrudayalaya share price

    1,235.60
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -36.75 (-2.89%)
    More from Top Losers

    Brigade Enterprises share price

    1,244.80
    07:19 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    71.75 (6.12%)

    PCBL share price

    432.15
    07:17 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    21.35 (5.2%)

    Piramal Pharma share price

    281.85
    07:17 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    13.45 (5.01%)

    Jubilant Pharmova share price

    1,273.00
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    60.65 (5%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,565.00-790.00
      Chennai
      80,571.00-790.00
      Delhi
      80,723.00-790.00
      Kolkata
      80,575.00-790.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L-0.06
      Chennai
      101.23/L0.43
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.