US Election 2024: Harris dodges Trump pardon question; here’s what she’s really focused on

  • Vice President Kamala Harris addressed the issue of pardoning former President Donald Trump, refusing to comment on the hypothetical situation of his federal convictions. When asked about a pardon would unify the country, Harris stated that her election as president would be key to moving forward.

Ravi Hari
Updated24 Oct 2024, 11:37 PM IST
Kamala Harris gives a cryptic response about a possible Cabinet position for Republican former Representative Liz Cheney. AP Photo
Kamala Harris gives a cryptic response about a possible Cabinet position for Republican former Representative Liz Cheney. AP Photo(AP)

In a recent interview with NBC News at her official residence in the Naval Observatory, Washington, US Vice President Kamala Harris addressed several pressing topics, including the future of former President Donald Trump and her vision for national unity.

When questioned about the possibility of pardoning Trump if he were to be convicted in his ongoing federal cases, Harris declined to speculate, stating, “I’m not going to get into those hypotheticals.”

Harris emphasized her focus on the immediate future, stating, “I’m focused on the next 14 days,” referring to the critical period leading up to the upcoming election.

When the anchor probed further, asking whether a pardon for Trump could potentially help unify the country amid ongoing divisions. Harris responded firmly, asserting that her election as president would be the key to moving the nation forward. “Let me tell you what’s going to help us move on – I get elected president of the United States,” she said.

The conversation also touched upon potential bipartisan collaborations. When asked about the possibility of offering a Cabinet position to Republican former Representative Liz Cheney, who has publicly endorsed her, the Vice President responded cryptically, “I’ll keep you posted.”

As the election approaches, Harris's statements reflect a blend of strategic positioning and a commitment to addressing national unity while remaining focused on her campaign objectives.

Trump convicted of Felonies

Former President Donald Trump was convicted earlier this year on multiple felony charges by a New York jury, which found him guilty of illegally paying hush money to a porn star who claimed to have had an affair with him. The conviction adds to a series of legal challenges Trump is currently facing, including pending cases related to alleged misconduct following the 2020 election and his handling of classified documents.

With two of these cases set to be tried in federal court, discussions have emerged regarding the potential for a presidential pardon.

While Harris has not ruled out the possibility of a pardon, her responses suggest a strategic decision to keep the focus on her campaign and the issues at hand rather than the controversies tied to Trump.

As the political environment continues to evolve with the upcoming election, the implications of Trump's legal battles remain a central topic of discussion among voters.

First Published:24 Oct 2024, 11:37 PM IST
Business NewsNewsUs NewsUS Election 2024: Harris dodges Trump pardon question; here’s what she’s really focused on

