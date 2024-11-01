US Election 2024: Donald Trump vows to create cabinet post focused solely on cutting rising costs

Former US President Donald Trump announced a new proposal at a rally in Albuquerque, New Mexico, to create a Cabinet position focused solely on reducing the cost of living. He pledged that, if elected, he would prioritize cutting down the high costs Americans are currently facing through aggressive deregulation and targeted government oversight.

Trump proposes new cabinet position for cost of living reduction "I will create a new Cabinet position for a senior member of my administration who will be tasked exclusively with doing everything in the federal government’s power to reduce the cost of living,” Trump, who is the Republican presidential nominee, told the crowd.

Executive order on Day One On his first day in office, Trump promised, he would sign an executive order directing every federal agency to eliminate “every single burdensome regulation driving up the cost of goods.” "On day one, I will sign an executive order directing every federal agency to immediately remove every single burdensome regulation driving up the cost of goods," Trump said at the rally.

Criticism of current regulations Trump criticized current federal regulations as obstacles to affordability and vowed his administration would make regulatory rollbacks a priority, saying, “We have so many regulations that hurt our country.”

Acknowledgment of challenges ahead Trump continued his campaign in Henderson, Nevada, urging supporters to remain optimistic about the country's future. “I'm asking you to be excited about the future of our country,” he said, acknowledging the challenges ahead. “That's not an easy thing to do when you see these clowns, these horrible, horrible people [in political office].”

Call for American optimism Calling for a renewed sense of American optimism, Trump invited rally-goers to “dream big again,” assuring them that a Trump presidency would usher in “America's new golden age.”