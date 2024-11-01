US Election 2024: Donald Trump vows to create cabinet post focused solely on cutting rising costs

  • Donald Trump at a rally in Albuquerque, New Mexico, announced plans for a new Cabinet position aimed solely at reducing the cost of living for Americans. Promising to remove 'burdensome regulations' on day one, Trump said his administration will take bold steps to tackle rising prices of goods.

Ravi Hari
Published1 Nov 2024, 06:21 PM IST
Supporters are reflected in the bullet-resistant glass panels around Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump as he speaks during a campaign rally at Albuquerque International Sunport on October 31, 2024 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Getty Images/AFP Photo
Supporters are reflected in the bullet-resistant glass panels around Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump as he speaks during a campaign rally at Albuquerque International Sunport on October 31, 2024 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Getty Images/AFP Photo(Getty Images via AFP)

Former US President Donald Trump announced a new proposal at a rally in Albuquerque, New Mexico, to create a Cabinet position focused solely on reducing the cost of living. He pledged that, if elected, he would prioritize cutting down the high costs Americans are currently facing through aggressive deregulation and targeted government oversight.

Trump proposes new cabinet position for cost of living reduction

"I will create a new Cabinet position for a senior member of my administration who will be tasked exclusively with doing everything in the federal government’s power to reduce the cost of living,” Trump, who is the Republican presidential nominee, told the crowd.

Executive order on Day One

On his first day in office, Trump promised, he would sign an executive order directing every federal agency to eliminate “every single burdensome regulation driving up the cost of goods.” "On day one, I will sign an executive order directing every federal agency to immediately remove every single burdensome regulation driving up the cost of goods," Trump said at the rally.

Criticism of current regulations

Trump criticized current federal regulations as obstacles to affordability and vowed his administration would make regulatory rollbacks a priority, saying, “We have so many regulations that hurt our country.”

Reports have suggested that Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, could be tapped to lead a new “Department of Government Efficiency” to streamline costs and eliminate wasteful spending, although Trump did not confirm any specific names.

Acknowledgment of challenges ahead

Trump continued his campaign in Henderson, Nevada, urging supporters to remain optimistic about the country's future. “I'm asking you to be excited about the future of our country,” he said, acknowledging the challenges ahead. “That's not an easy thing to do when you see these clowns, these horrible, horrible people [in political office].”

Also Read | Not Taylor or Musk, THESE are ‘most influential endorsers’ in swing states

Call for American optimism

Calling for a renewed sense of American optimism, Trump invited rally-goers to “dream big again,” assuring them that a Trump presidency would usher in “America's new golden age.”

Also Read | ‘Will protect Hindu Americans against anti-religion agenda,’ says Trump

His campaign has increasingly centered around themes of economic revitalization, government reform, and opposition to what he describes as unnecessary federal interference in daily life.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:1 Nov 2024, 06:21 PM IST
Business NewsNewsUs NewsUS Election 2024: Donald Trump vows to create cabinet post focused solely on cutting rising costs

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    149.90
    06:42 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    1.25 (0.84%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    144.95
    06:42 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    2.25 (1.58%)

    Tata Power share price

    445.10
    06:42 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    5.05 (1.15%)

    Tata Motors share price

    844.00
    06:42 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    9.9 (1.19%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Poly Medicure share price

    3,011.05
    06:40 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    136.45 (4.75%)

    Jubilant Pharmova share price

    1,260.10
    06:40 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    47.75 (3.94%)

    Fortis Healthcare share price

    635.55
    06:40 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    9.45 (1.51%)

    Suven Pharmaceuticals share price

    1,324.65
    06:40 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    9.15 (0.7%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Rainbow Childrens Medicare share price

    1,553.45
    06:39 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -58.8 (-3.65%)

    Narayana Hrudayalaya share price

    1,251.25
    06:39 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -21.1 (-1.66%)

    Affle India share price

    1,520.00
    06:40 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -18.15 (-1.18%)

    Indiabulls Housing Finance share price

    164.45
    03:51 PM | 25 JUL 2024
    -1.75 (-1.05%)
    More from Top Losers

    Brigade Enterprises share price

    1,253.35
    06:40 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    80.3 (6.85%)

    PCBL share price

    435.90
    06:40 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    25.1 (6.11%)

    Piramal Pharma share price

    282.25
    06:40 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    13.85 (5.16%)

    NCC share price

    313.00
    06:40 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    14.4 (4.82%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      81,355.00170.00
      Chennai
      81,361.00170.00
      Delhi
      81,513.00170.00
      Kolkata
      81,365.00170.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.98/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.