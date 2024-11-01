US Election 2024: Donald Trump yet again claims ‘father of IVF’ title, denies threats to reproductive rights

Former US President Donald Trump took to the stage on Thursday in Henderson, Nevada, where he rallied supporters while addressing a wide range of topics, including in vitro fertilization (IVF). In an unusual twist, Trump twice referred to himself as the “father of IVF”.
"I feel like I'm the father of IVF," Trump declared at one point during the rally near Henderson, Nevada, later adding, "I'm like the father of IVF." These comments, which Democrats have rebuked, come amid a national debate over IVF and reproductive rights following the overturning of Roe v. Wade.
The Harris campaign’s countered Trump’s claim on social media, accusing him of supporting policies that put IVF access at risk. “IVF is under threat across the country because Trump ended Roe v. Wade, and his Project 2025 plan could effectively ban IVF altogether,” the campaign’s post on X stated, referring to Republican proposals that could restrict certain reproductive procedures.
Trump, however, dismissed these claims as unfounded, telling the Nevada crowd that Democrats were misleading the public about his position on IVF. He asserted his support for making IVF accessible, saying he wanted the government or insurance companies to help cover the costs of treatments, which are often prohibitively expensive for many families.
The fertility treatment has been a subject of debate, especially after the Supreme Court’s 2022 decision to overturn Roe v Wade, which removed federal protections for abortion.
Trump's remarks on IVF and reproductive health quickly became a focal point, adding to the growing tension between Trump and Democrats over the future of reproductive rights.
Earlier on October 16, the Republican presidential candidate Trump, during a town hall event in Georgia on Tuesday hosted by Fox News, referred to himself as the “father of IVF”. During the event, Trump responded to a question from host Harris Faulkner, stating, “I'm the father of IVF, so I want to hear this question.” He went on to claim that the Republican Party supports IVF, saying, “We really are the party for IVF. We want fertilisation, and it's all the way, and the Democrats tried to attack us on it.”
