Former US President Donald Trump took to the stage on Thursday in Henderson, Nevada, where he rallied supporters while addressing a wide range of topics, including in vitro fertilization (IVF). In an unusual twist, Trump twice referred to himself as the "father of IVF".

Controversial claims amidst reproductive rights debate "I feel like I'm the father of IVF," Trump declared at one point during the rally near Henderson, Nevada, later adding, "I'm like the father of IVF." These comments, which Democrats have rebuked, come amid a national debate over IVF and reproductive rights following the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

Harris Campaign hits back The Harris campaign's countered Trump's claim on social media, accusing him of supporting policies that put IVF access at risk. "IVF is under threat across the country because Trump ended Roe v. Wade, and his Project 2025 plan could effectively ban IVF altogether," the campaign's post on X stated, referring to Republican proposals that could restrict certain reproductive procedures.

Trump defends his position Trump, however, dismissed these claims as unfounded, telling the Nevada crowd that Democrats were misleading the public about his position on IVF. He asserted his support for making IVF accessible, saying he wanted the government or insurance companies to help cover the costs of treatments, which are often prohibitively expensive for many families.

IVF becomes a focal point in reproductive health debate The fertility treatment has been a subject of debate, especially after the Supreme Court’s 2022 decision to overturn Roe v Wade, which removed federal protections for abortion.

Trump's remarks on IVF and reproductive health quickly became a focal point, adding to the growing tension between Trump and Democrats over the future of reproductive rights.