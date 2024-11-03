US Election 2024: Donald Trump’s bold health care strategy: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. at the helm

  • Former President Donald Trump announced in Dearborn, Michigan, that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. would have a significant role in his health care policy if re-elected. Trump praised Kennedy's expertise and emphasized their shared views on health issues.

Ravi Hari
Published3 Nov 2024, 01:50 AM IST
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. waves during Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump's campaign rally at Macomb Community College in Warren, Michigan, U.S., November 1, 2024. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. waves during Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump’s campaign rally at Macomb Community College in Warren, Michigan, U.S., November 1, 2024. REUTERS/Brian Snyder(REUTERS)

Former President Donald Trump announced on Friday in Dearborn, Michigan, that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. would play a significant role in his administration's health care policy, should he be re-elected. Speaking to reporters, Trump expressed confidence in Kennedy's expertise, stating, "He’s going to have a big role in health care. He knows about it better than anybody."

Shared views on health issues

Trump highlighted his alignment with some of Kennedy’s views, suggesting a long-standing agreement on key health issues. Trump noted that Kennedy has “got some views that I happen to agree with very strongly and I have for a long time.”

Also Read | Can a Trump presidency jeopardize the US Fed’s independence?

Kennedy's commitment to health care reform

Kennedy, who has been vocal about the need to address what he describes as a chronic disease epidemic in the U.S., emphasized his commitment to health care reform during a rally with Trump. "For 19 years, I pray every morning, without a single exception, that God would put me in a position to end this chronic disease epidemic," he remarked. He further criticized the current state of health in America, asserting, “We are the sickest country in the world, and this is the sickest generation of kids. If you elect Kamala Harris, you're going to get more of the same.”

Also Read | ‘I wasn’t going to vote, but Kamala changed my mind’: Cardi B

Trump teases Kennedy's health policy freedom

During a separate rally at Madison Square Garden in New York last Sunday, Trump teased that Kennedy would have the freedom to "go wild on health" policies. He also elaborated to a Nevada audience on Thursday night that Kennedy’s responsibilities would include "women's health," reflecting on the country's overall health crisis. "He's going to work on health and women's health and all of the different reasons – because we're not really a wealthy or a healthy country," Trump stated.

Also Read | ‘Want to see me knock ....?’: Trump’s hilarious rant over mic failures

Kennedy's support for Trump

Kennedy, who suspended his independent presidential campaign in August to support Trump, has gained notoriety for his anti-vaccine stance and the promotion of COVID-19 conspiracy theories.

As the 2024 election approaches, Kennedy's potential role in Trump’s administration underscores a shift in health policy focus, aligning with the former president's agenda to address health care challenges in America.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:3 Nov 2024, 01:50 AM IST
Business NewsNewsUs NewsUS Election 2024: Donald Trump’s bold health care strategy: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. at the helm

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    149.70
    07:18 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    1.05 (0.71%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    145.00
    07:19 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    2.3 (1.61%)

    Tata Power share price

    445.20
    07:19 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    5.15 (1.17%)

    Bandhan Bank share price

    183.65
    07:10 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    1.4 (0.77%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Rainbow Childrens Medicare share price

    1,545.00
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -67.25 (-4.17%)

    ICICI Securities share price

    833.45
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -32.85 (-3.79%)

    Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

    966.70
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -30.35 (-3.04%)

    Narayana Hrudayalaya share price

    1,235.60
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -36.75 (-2.89%)
    More from Top Losers

    Brigade Enterprises share price

    1,244.80
    07:19 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    71.75 (6.12%)

    PCBL share price

    432.15
    07:17 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    21.35 (5.2%)

    Piramal Pharma share price

    281.85
    07:17 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    13.45 (5.01%)

    Jubilant Pharmova share price

    1,273.00
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    60.65 (5%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,565.00-790.00
      Chennai
      80,571.00-790.00
      Delhi
      80,723.00-790.00
      Kolkata
      80,575.00-790.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L-0.06
      Chennai
      101.23/L0.43
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.