US Election 2024: Kamala Harris recognizes Gen Z’s potential, calls them ‘clear-eyed leaders’

US Vice President Kamala Harris at a campaign event in Pennsylvania on Monday expressed her admiration for Generation Z — those born from the mid-to-late 1990s to the early 2010s, pledging to invest in their future. Speaking to an audience crowd in this key swing state, Harris emphasized the importance of empowering the younger generation, describing them as "young leaders" who possess a "clear-eyed" view of the challenges ahead.

“They've only known the climate crisis, they've only known active shooter drills,” Harris stated, highlighting the unique experiences that have shaped Gen Z's worldview. She remarked on their eagerness for change, adding, “They’re so wonderfully impatient,” which she emphasized as a positive trait.

Harris urged the audience to recognize the potential of Gen Z, stating, “But no really, that's good, they're ready to get in there, let's invest in them.”

Her comments came during a broader discussion on opportunities for Americans and the concerning decline of the "American Dream."

As the 2024 presidential election approaches, Harris's acknowledgment of Gen Z's significance reflects a growing recognition of their potential impact on the electoral landscape. With many young voters concerned about issues like climate change and gun violence, her remarks signal a commitment to addressing their concerns and prioritizing their needs.

Harris’s emphasis on investing in Gen Z comes at a pivotal time as young voters are increasingly asserting their influence on the political space. This sentiment is particularly relevant as recent studies reveal that young voters are not only engaged but also motivated to make their voices heard in the upcoming election. By directly connecting with Gen Z and recognizing their potential as "young leaders", Harris aims to get support among a demographic that is crucial to the Democratic Party's success in 2024.

Study reveals media consumption influences young voter support for Kamala Harris A new study from the University of California, Los Angeles Center for Scholars & Storytellers has unveiled how today's young people, particularly Generation Z are influenced by their media consumption habits in relation to their political views and voting motivations.

The study found that Gen Z participants who frequently engage with various media platforms such as social media, television, streaming services, and video games exhibit a higher inclination to support Vice President Kamala Harris in the upcoming presidential election. Specifically, those who consume media report an 18% higher motivation to vote for Harris compared to individuals who do not engage with media at all.

Notably, the survey highlighted a significant shift among Gen Z respondents: 29.3% of those who were initially not motivated to vote indicated they now feel compelled to support Harris following her recent nomination as the Democratic candidate. This change underscores the impact of Harris’s prominent social media presence on younger voters.

The study also revealed that over half (56.4%) of Gen Z respondents feel well-informed about news and issues relevant to their communities. In contrast, only 16% reported not following the news at all. Among the informed respondents, 57% expressed interest in voting for Harris. 70% of those who do not actively follow the news indicated they are either unsure about voting for Harris or would not support her.

Conducted in August 2024, the survey included 1,653 participants and closely mirrored U.S. Census demographics in terms of race and gender.