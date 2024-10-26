US Election 2024: The frightening future Harris foresees if Trump takes office again

  • Kamala Harris warned that if Trump wins the election, he could focus on 'creating an enemies list' of perceived political adversaries. Harris stressed the importance of the upcoming election, urging voters to consider the implications of a Trump presidency.

Ravi Hari
Published26 Oct 2024, 12:41 AM IST
Kamala Harris painted a troubling picture of Trump in the Oval Office, describing him as 'unstable' and 'unhinged' and suggested that he would be plotting revenge and retribution against those he perceives as enemies.
Kamala Harris painted a troubling picture of Trump in the Oval Office, describing him as ’unstable’ and ’unhinged’ and suggested that he would be plotting revenge and retribution against those he perceives as enemies.(REUTERS)

US Vice President Kamala Harris in a recent town hall event hosted by CNN, expressed grave concerns about the possibility of Donald Trump returning to the White House, suggesting that if he were to win the election, he would be preoccupied with "creating an enemies list."

During the event, Harris highlighted the imminent decision voters face, stating, "In 13 days, you will decide who is sitting in the Oval Office on January 20." She emphasized the implications of a Trump presidency, describing it as a dangerous scenario for the nation.

"Imagine a Donald Trump in the White House after January 20, sitting in that Oval Office plotting his revenge," Harris warned, referring to Trump's past comments about perceived political adversaries. “He has talked about the enemies within... he’s going to sit there — unstable, unhinged — plotting his revenge, plotting his retribution, creating an enemies list.”

Harris’s remarks come at a critical time as the presidential election approaches, with polls indicating a competitive race.

Also Read | Trump denies praise for Hitler’s Generals amid explosive new report

The vice president has so far been vocal about her concerns regarding Trump’s leadership style, framing his past behavior as a potential threat to democracy. She pointed to his previous comments and actions, which she claims show a tendency towards authoritarianism, suggesting that a second Trump presidency would lead to instability and divisiveness. Harris has also urged Americans to consider the stakes involved in the upcoming election, appealing to those who value unity and democratic norms.

Also Read | Barron Trump the Gen Z adviser behind his father Donald Trump’s podcast strategy

In an interview broadcast on Fox News Channel this past Sunday, former President Donald Trump voiced his concerns about potential disruptions on Election Day, focusing on what he termed “the enemy from within.” This comment comes as the nation gears up for a contentious election period, with heightened tensions and fears of unrest.

Also Read | Trump vows to ban transgender ideology on day one: ’God created two genders’

Trump labels "Enemy from within" as major election day concern

When questioned about the likelihood of “outside agitators” interfering with the electoral process, Trump quickly shifted the conversation, asserting that the real threat lies within the country. “I think the bigger problem is the enemy from within,” he stated, elaborating on his views about radical left groups. “We have some very bad people. We have some sick people, radical left lunatics. And I think they’re the big — and it should be very easily handled by, if necessary, by National Guard, or if really necessary, by the military, because they can’t let that happen,” he warned.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:26 Oct 2024, 12:41 AM IST
Business NewsNewsUs NewsUS Election 2024: The frightening future Harris foresees if Trump takes office again

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics share price

    272.55
    03:59 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    1.15 (0.42%)

    Tata Steel share price

    145.80
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -3.2 (-2.15%)

    Indusind Bank share price

    1,041.55
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -237.35 (-18.56%)

    ITC share price

    482.10
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    10.25 (2.17%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation share price

    1,145.90
    03:41 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    21.4 (1.9%)

    Coforge share price

    7,730.80
    03:29 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    31.85 (0.41%)

    Radico Khaitan share price

    2,252.95
    03:29 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -41.35 (-1.8%)

    Dixon Technologies (India) share price

    13,930.15
    03:43 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -1133.9 (-7.53%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Glenmark Life Sciences share price

    937.75
    03:47 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -101.65 (-9.78%)

    Hindustan Petroleum Corporation share price

    372.35
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -32.3 (-7.98%)

    Dixon Technologies (India) share price

    13,930.15
    03:43 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -1133.9 (-7.53%)

    Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price

    872.50
    03:48 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -66.5 (-7.08%)
    More from Top Losers

    Thermax share price

    5,435.00
    03:29 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    256.95 (4.96%)

    Laurus Labs share price

    465.00
    03:29 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    19 (4.26%)

    Jammu & Kashmir Bank share price

    97.70
    03:44 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    3.85 (4.1%)

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    691.55
    03:59 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    24.45 (3.67%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,475.00-620.00
      Chennai
      79,481.00-620.00
      Delhi
      79,633.00-620.00
      Kolkata
      79,485.00-620.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.11
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.