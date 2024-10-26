US Vice President Kamala Harris in a recent town hall event hosted by CNN, expressed grave concerns about the possibility of Donald Trump returning to the White House, suggesting that if he were to win the election, he would be preoccupied with "creating an enemies list." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

During the event, Harris highlighted the imminent decision voters face, stating, "In 13 days, you will decide who is sitting in the Oval Office on January 20." She emphasized the implications of a Trump presidency, describing it as a dangerous scenario for the nation.

"Imagine a Donald Trump in the White House after January 20, sitting in that Oval Office plotting his revenge," Harris warned, referring to Trump's past comments about perceived political adversaries. “He has talked about the enemies within... he’s going to sit there — unstable, unhinged — plotting his revenge, plotting his retribution, creating an enemies list." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Harris’s remarks come at a critical time as the presidential election approaches, with polls indicating a competitive race.

The vice president has so far been vocal about her concerns regarding Trump’s leadership style, framing his past behavior as a potential threat to democracy. She pointed to his previous comments and actions, which she claims show a tendency towards authoritarianism, suggesting that a second Trump presidency would lead to instability and divisiveness. Harris has also urged Americans to consider the stakes involved in the upcoming election, appealing to those who value unity and democratic norms.

In an interview broadcast on Fox News Channel this past Sunday, former President Donald Trump voiced his concerns about potential disruptions on Election Day, focusing on what he termed “the enemy from within." This comment comes as the nation gears up for a contentious election period, with heightened tensions and fears of unrest. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}