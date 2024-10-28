US Vice President Kamala Harris received a standing ovation during a rally in Kalamazoo, Michigan, on Friday, following an introduction by former First Lady Michelle Obama. In her speech, Harris articulated her vision for the future and tackled important topics such as abortion rights and the ongoing Israel-Gaza conflict. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Addressing current issues "We are here as community as coalition builders because we love our country," Harris proclaimed, highlighting the importance of unity among Americans. During her address, a heckler interrupted her with a protest related to the Israel-Gaza war. However, Harris addressed the disruption, stating, "On the topic of Gaza, we need to end that war and bring the hostages home, but now I'm talking about 2024," shifting to the importance of focusing on the upcoming 2024 election.

Focus on abortion rights The vice president discussed several of her policies, including one aimed at allowing Medicare to cover home health care for seniors. She remarked, "A lot of people right now living in what we call the sandwich generation, [those] who are taking care of your kids while you're taking care of your parents. That's a lot."

Harris shifting the conversation to abortion rights, noted that one in three women live in states with restrictive abortion laws. She criticized former President Donald Trump for his stance on the overturning of Roe v. Wade, saying, "Donald Trump still refuses to even acknowledge the pain and suffering he has caused. He insists that everybody wanted Roe V. Wade to be overturned. Come on. Everyone wanted this?" Harris asked.

Harris elaborated on the dire consequences of these restrictions, describing how women are being denied care during miscarriages and are often treated only when their conditions worsen. "Women are being denied care during miscarriages, some only being treated once they develop sepsis. They didn't want this. Couples just trying to grow their family who have been cut off from IVF treatments. They didn't want this," said Harris.

Ahead of a star-studded rally featuring Beyoncé, the Vice President spoke to the press highlighting that the consequences of political actions have led to suffering for many Americans. She said, "Leaders in Texas have made this state ground zero in the fight for women to make decisions about their own bodies." She added, "I do believe it is critically important to acknowledge that this is not just a political debate, this is not just some theoretical concept - real harm has occurred in our country," she said.

Harris continued, "A real suffering has occurred, people have died, and it is important to highlight this issue because this is among the most critical issues that the American people will address when they vote for who will be the next president."

Engaging with Gen Z Harris connected with younger voters, particularly Gen Z, addressing their fears about gun violence, climate change, and reduced reproductive rights. "All these issues are not theoretical. They're not political. They're your lived experience," she asserted. Urging the audience to recognize their power and agency in pushing for change, she said, "Where you at Gen Z? I'm counting on you, because the thing I love about you is, you are impatient for change." Harris further said, "You know it ain't right," Harris said, to cheers from the crowd. "I see you, and I see your power."

Highlighting personal stories A video segment during the rally featured testimonies from women who faced obstacles in obtaining maternal healthcare due to restrictive abortion laws. Harris emphasized the story of Amber Nicole Thurman, a Georgia woman who tragically died after being denied timely medical treatment. "To those women, I say, and I think I speak on behalf of all of us: we see you, and we are here with you," she stated, adding of "an untold number of women and the people who love them, who are silently suffering."

“How dare he?" Harris questioned regarding Trump's boastful claims about his efforts to overturn Roe.