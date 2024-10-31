US Election 2024: High-profile celebrity endorsements for Kamala Harris and Donald Trump

As the 2024 presidential election approaches, both candidates, Kamala Harris and Donald Trump, have garnered significant celebrity endorsements. Their endorsements come from various industries, reflecting their appeal among influential figures. These endorsements can sway public opinion and energize their respective voter bases.

Below is a look at some of the most notable celebrities who have publicly backed each candidate.

Who are backing Kamala Harris Musicians:

Kamala Harris has received robust support from a diverse array of musicians. Taylor Swift, one of the biggest pop stars in the world, endorsed Harris shortly after a debate, expressing her enthusiasm for the Democratic candidate. Other artists supporting Harris include Beyoncé, who has used her song "Freedom" in Harris's campaign, and reggaeton stars Nicky Jam and Don Omar, both of whom emphasize Harris's commitment to empowering communities. Additional support comes from the likes of Eminem, Cher, and Lizzo, showcasing a broad coalition of voices advocating for her candidacy.

Actors:

Harris's endorsements extend into Hollywood, with a star-studded lineup backing her campaign. High-profile actors like Leonardo DiCaprio, Julia Roberts, George Clooney, and Jennifer Lawrence have all publicly supported her. The entertainment industry’s backing continues with influential figures such as Octavia Spencer, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Mindy Kaling, among many others, rallying behind Harris.

Sports figures:

The sports world has also shown strong support for Harris, with endorsements from NBA coach Steve Kerr and star player Steph Curry, who called her the “easy choice.” The Athletes for Harris campaign has garnered endorsements from legendary athletes like Billie Jean King and Magic Johnson, emphasizing her appeal among sports enthusiasts.

Political figures:

Harris's campaign is bolstered by endorsements from notable political figures, including former Presidents Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, and Jimmy Carter. Barbara Pierce Bush, daughter of former President George W. Bush, campaigned for Harris, emphasizing the Democratic ticket's commitment to advancing women's rights.

Business leaders:

High-profile supporters include Mark Cuban, Bill Gates, and Michael Bloomberg. Other backers include Laurene Powell Jobs, Arthur Blank, and Steven Spielberg, showcasing a diverse array of wealthy supporters.

Who are backing Donald Trump Actors:

Donald Trump has also attracted a range of celebrity endorsements, particularly from the film and television industry. Actors such as Jon Voight, Dennis Quaid, and Mel Gibson have expressed their support for the former president. Other familiar faces from Hollywood, including Zachary Levi and Rosanne Barr, have similarly aligned themselves with Trump.

Musicians:

In the music realm, Trump has found allies in artists like Kid Rock and Jason Aldean, who have openly supported his candidacy. Additionally, musicians such as Amber Rose and Azealia Banks have voiced their endorsements, reflecting Trump's resonance with certain segments of the music community.

Sports figures:

Trump's endorsement roster includes various sports personalities, such as boxing legend Mike Tyson and former pro wrestler Hulk Hogan. Notable athletes like Lawrence Taylor and Danica Patrick have also publicly backed him, contributing to his image as a candidate with strong connections to the sports world.

Business leaders:

In the world of business, billionaires like Elon Musk, Steve Wynn, and Bill Ackman have lent their support to Trump’s campaign.