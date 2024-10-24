US Election 2024: ‘I don’t want a day off,’ Trump doubles down amid health speculations

  • Former US President Donald Trump defended his cognitive abilities, dismissing concerns about his mental fitness at 78 years old. Trump explained his busy campaign schedule, stating he had been working without a break for 52 days.

Ravi Hari (with inputs from Deutsche Welle)
Published24 Oct 2024, 12:27 AM IST
Donald Trump also intensified his attacks on Vice President Kamala Harris, calling her 'a total stupid person' and accusing her of being unfit for office.
Donald Trump also intensified his attacks on Vice President Kamala Harris, calling her ’a total stupid person’ and accusing her of being unfit for office. (Win McNamee / Getty Images via AFP)

Former President Donald Trump pushed back against claims regarding his cognitive abilities during a rally in North Carolina. At 78, Trump’s mental fitness has been a topic of discussion, but he dismissed the concerns in his typical style, weaving a confusing anecdote into his defense.

Speaking to the crowd, Trump shared a story about being distracted while on the phone with someone from North Carolina as he watched one of Elon Musk’s SpaceX rockets land. “I forgot he was on the phone,” Trump admitted, joking that reporters might use this as evidence of cognitive impairment. "All these idiots back there will say he’s cognitively impaired," he said, referencing the media.

Also Read | Donald Trump is ’unstable’: Kamala Harris and Liz Cheney sound alarm

He tried to explain the moment as a result of his busy campaign schedule, adding, “I do this stuff, five, six, seven times a day for 52 days without a break.”

Trump’s defense came just days after a recent report claimed he had been turning down interview requests due to exhaustion. On Friday, the Harris campaign posted a video clip on social media platform X, suggesting that Trump appeared to be nodding off during a previous campaign event. Trump dismissed such reports, declaring at his rally, “I don’t want a day off. We have to win,” and insisting that he had been working “52 days without a day off.”

Also Read | Trump’s warning at ’The Man You Don’t Know’ premiere, ‘They cheat like hell’

Trump calls Harris "cognitive mess"

In addition to defending his cognitive abilities, Trump escalated his personal attacks on Vice President Kamala Harris. He labeled Harris “a total stupid person” and accused her of being a “cognitive mess.” Trump, who has made Harris a frequent target in recent speeches, further criticized her as “the most radical, most incompetent, most unfit vice president in the history of our country.”

Also Read | What happens to Trump’s business If he wins? Eric Trump has thoughts

"Something is clearly wrong" with Kamala Harris

“Something is clearly wrong with her,” Trump said, questioning her ability to string sentences together and claiming she lacks the “compassion, the smarts, or the strength” to serve as president.

Also Read | US elections: Bill Gates joins over 80 billionaires supporting Kamala Harris

His remarks come as he intensifies efforts to appeal to conservative voters, framing the 2024 election as a pivotal moment for the country.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:24 Oct 2024, 12:27 AM IST
Business NewsNewsUs NewsUS Election 2024: ‘I don’t want a day off,’ Trump doubles down amid health speculations

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    148.80
    03:59 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    -1.65 (-1.1%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    153.00
    03:59 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    -2.35 (-1.51%)

    Bandhan Bank share price

    182.25
    03:51 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    8.35 (4.8%)

    Tata Power share price

    437.45
    03:58 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    1.45 (0.33%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Firstsource Solutions share price

    351.25
    03:48 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    37.85 (12.08%)

    Coforge share price

    7,545.45
    03:29 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    749.85 (11.03%)

    Max Financial Services share price

    1,265.15
    03:29 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    94.8 (8.1%)

    Multi Commodity Exchange Of India share price

    6,683.00
    03:29 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    251.15 (3.9%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Rajesh Exports share price

    242.80
    03:50 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    -20.3 (-7.72%)

    Gujarat Fluorochemicals share price

    4,392.50
    03:29 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    -321.45 (-6.82%)

    ABB India share price

    7,710.00
    03:29 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    -464.45 (-5.68%)

    Siemens share price

    6,872.25
    03:48 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    -363.5 (-5.02%)
    More from Top Losers

    Titagarh Rail Systems share price

    1,192.65
    03:57 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    99.05 (9.06%)

    Godfrey Phillips India share price

    6,842.00
    03:29 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    565.3 (9.01%)

    PNB Housing Finance share price

    948.20
    03:54 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    74.15 (8.48%)

    BLS International Services share price

    380.00
    03:29 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    29.6 (8.45%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,645.00-20.00
      Chennai
      79,651.00-20.00
      Delhi
      79,803.00-20.00
      Kolkata
      79,655.00-20.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.