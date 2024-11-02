US Election 2024: ‘I wasn’t going to vote, but Kamala changed my mind’: Cardi B’s powerful endorsement of Harris

Ravi Hari
Published2 Nov 2024, 11:52 PM IST
US rapper Cardi B speaks ahead of US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris during a 'When We Vote We Win' rally at the Wisconsin State Fair Park Exposition Center in West Allis, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, November 1, 2024. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP)
US rapper Cardi B speaks ahead of US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris during a 'When We Vote We Win' rally at the Wisconsin State Fair Park Exposition Center in West Allis, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, November 1, 2024.

Grammy-winning rapper Cardi B at the Wisconsin State Fair Park Exposition Center in Milwaukee on Friday expressed her support for Democratic vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris and took aim at former President Donald Trump. Initially undecided about voting, Cardi B said Harris’s candidacy had changed her mind, citing Harris’s empathy and passion as driving factors behind her endorsement.

Cardi B's trust in Harris

“I wasn’t going to vote in this election, I wasn’t, but Kamala Harris joining the race, she changed my mind,” Cardi B told the audience. "I believe in every word that comes out of her mouth—she’s passionate, she’s compassionate, she shows empathy, and most of all, she is not delusional."

Personal parallels with Harris as an "underdog"

Drawing parallels between her own journey and Harris’s, Cardi B described the challenges they have both faced as “underdogs.” She spoke about the pressure women face to prove themselves in fields dominated by men, adding that her success has often been belittled. “Just like Kamala Harris, I, too, have been the underdog, I’ve been underestimated. My success belittled and discredited,” she remarked.

Criticism of Trump’s stance on women’s rights

The rapper also addressed Trump’s stance on women’s rights, calling his promise to protect women “nasty work” if it meant limiting their freedom of choice. Recalling a recent statement by Trump where he pledged to protect women “whether the women like it or not,” Cardi B questioned his definition of protection. “If his definition of protection is making sure our daughters have fewer rights than our mothers, then I don’t want it! I don’t want it,” she told the crowd.

Standing up against a "Bully"

She continued, labeling Trump a “bully” and praised Harris for standing up against such behavior. “I can’t stand a bully, but just like Kamala, I stand up to one,” she said.

Women’s resilience in the public eye

Cardi B, who admitted feeling nervous about speaking at the rally, ended her speech by emphasizing the resilience required of women in public life, saying, “Women have to work 10 times harder than men, and still, people question us.”

The Milwaukee rally served as a passionate call to action for young voters and women, with Cardi B encouraging the crowd to stand up for their rights by casting their votes on Election Day.

First Published: 2 Nov 2024, 11:52 PM IST
