US Election 2024: JD Vance’s stark ‘reality check’ for students, says their future is more debt than savings

  • Vance in a town hall at High Point University, North Carolina, challenged students to confront their economic reality, emphasizing that they are the first generation at risk of financial instability and lifelong debt.

Ravi Hari
Published2 Nov 2024, 10:47 PM IST
Vance urged students to recognize the harsh financial challenges they face, from soaring living costs to student debt. (Republican vice presidential nominee Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, speaks at a campaign rally Friday, Nov. 1, 2024, in Selma, N.C. (AP Photo/Allison Joyce))
Vance urged students to recognize the harsh financial challenges they face, from soaring living costs to student debt. (Republican vice presidential nominee Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, speaks at a campaign rally Friday, Nov. 1, 2024, in Selma, N.C. (AP Photo/Allison Joyce))(AP)

Republican vice-presidential candidate JD Vance delivered a passionate message to students at High Point University, North Carolina, during a town hall meeting on Thursday, urging them to be “pissed off” about the economic challenges facing their generation. In his address, Vance highlighted the unprecedented difficulties young Americans encounter today, particularly in owning homes and achieving financial stability.

Setting the tone: “You should be pissed off”

“You should be pissed off,” Vance declared, setting the tone for a rallying cry aimed at the audience of students. He elaborated on the reasons for their anger, emphasizing that they represent the first generation in American history facing the grim prospect of being unable to buy homes or earn livable wages sufficient to support families.

Also Read | Can a Trump presidency jeopardize the US Fed’s independence?

Economic frustration rooted in homeownership and wages

“And why should you be pissed off? You should be pissed off because you’re the first generation in the history of the United States of America that is unlikely to be able to own a home, that is unlikely to be able to earn a wage on which you can raise a family,” stated Vance.

“You’re more likely to be indebted than to accumulate wealth,” he added.

Also Read | Vance calls Harris ‘Michael Jordan of saying little with lots of words’

Rising costs and the burden of college debt

Focusing on economic issues, Vance tackled pressing topics such as the soaring cost of living and the burden of college tuition debt. He underscored how these factors contribute to a bleak financial outlook for young people, who are increasingly feeling the weight of financial insecurity.

Also Read | JD Vance vs Tim Walz: The evolving role of US Vice President – 5 key points

Vance encouraged the students to engage actively in the political process, insisting that their voices matter. “We can make a different policy choice, but only if you guys get pissed off about the position you’ve been put in and vote for a change in leadership,” he urged, advocating for a more proactive approach to civic engagement among young voters.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:2 Nov 2024, 10:47 PM IST
Business NewsNewsUs NewsUS Election 2024: JD Vance’s stark ‘reality check’ for students, says their future is more debt than savings

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    149.70
    07:18 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    1.05 (0.71%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    145.00
    07:19 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    2.3 (1.61%)

    Tata Power share price

    445.20
    07:19 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    5.15 (1.17%)

    Bandhan Bank share price

    183.65
    07:10 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    1.4 (0.77%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Rainbow Childrens Medicare share price

    1,545.00
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -67.25 (-4.17%)

    ICICI Securities share price

    833.45
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -32.85 (-3.79%)

    Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

    966.70
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -30.35 (-3.04%)

    Narayana Hrudayalaya share price

    1,235.60
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -36.75 (-2.89%)
    More from Top Losers

    Brigade Enterprises share price

    1,244.80
    07:19 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    71.75 (6.12%)

    PCBL share price

    432.15
    07:17 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    21.35 (5.2%)

    Piramal Pharma share price

    281.85
    07:17 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    13.45 (5.01%)

    Jubilant Pharmova share price

    1,273.00
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    60.65 (5%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,565.00-790.00
      Chennai
      80,571.00-790.00
      Delhi
      80,723.00-790.00
      Kolkata
      80,575.00-790.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L-0.06
      Chennai
      101.23/L0.43
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.