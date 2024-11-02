US Election 2024: JD Vance’s stark ‘reality check’ for students, says their future is more debt than savings

Republican vice-presidential candidate JD Vance delivered a passionate message to students at High Point University, North Carolina, during a town hall meeting on Thursday, urging them to be “pissed off” about the economic challenges facing their generation. In his address, Vance highlighted the unprecedented difficulties young Americans encounter today, particularly in owning homes and achieving financial stability.

Setting the tone: “You should be pissed off” “You should be pissed off,” Vance declared, setting the tone for a rallying cry aimed at the audience of students. He elaborated on the reasons for their anger, emphasizing that they represent the first generation in American history facing the grim prospect of being unable to buy homes or earn livable wages sufficient to support families.

Economic frustration rooted in homeownership and wages “And why should you be pissed off? You should be pissed off because you’re the first generation in the history of the United States of America that is unlikely to be able to own a home, that is unlikely to be able to earn a wage on which you can raise a family,” stated Vance.

“You’re more likely to be indebted than to accumulate wealth,” he added.

Rising costs and the burden of college debt Focusing on economic issues, Vance tackled pressing topics such as the soaring cost of living and the burden of college tuition debt. He underscored how these factors contribute to a bleak financial outlook for young people, who are increasingly feeling the weight of financial insecurity.