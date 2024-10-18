US Elections 2024: JD Vance proposes new slogan for Kamala Harris, ‘nothing comes to mind’

  • Ohio Senator JD Vance, the running mate of former President Donald Trump, criticized Vice President Kamala Harris during a Pennsylvania campaign stop, proposing her new slogan be ‘nothing comes to mind’ after her vague remarks on The View.

Ravi Hari
Published18 Oct 2024, 09:12 PM IST
Vance argued that Kamala Harris (in picture) lacks concrete solutions to key issues, prompting the crowd to echo his 'Nothing comes to mind' slogan. AFP Photo
Vance argued that Kamala Harris (in picture) lacks concrete solutions to key issues, prompting the crowd to echo his ’Nothing comes to mind’ slogan. AFP Photo

Ohio Senator JD Vance, the running mate of former US President Donald Trump, attacked Vice President Kamala Harris during a campaign stop in Pennsylvania on Thursday evening. Vance proposed a new slogan for Harris’ campaign: “Nothing comes to mind”. This recalls her recent remarks on The View, where she struggled to define her policies compared to those of President Joe Biden.

During her interview, Harris had difficulty specifying the policy changes she would make if she were in charge. When the host inquired about what she would do differently from President Joe Biden, Harris replied, “There is not a thing that comes to mind.”

Vance argued that the Harris campaign lacks clear and concrete solutions to pressing issues, stating, “Maybe we should change the slogan of the Kamala Harris campaign to 'nothing comes to mind.”

Vance, the Vice Presidential candidate, referred to Harris' interview on The View, during which she was asked if there was anything she would do differently than Biden. Her response: “Not a thing comes to mind.” Vance told the audience that his proposed slogan would more accurately reflect the Harris campaign.

At the rally, Vance prompted the crowd to respond with, “Nothing comes to mind,” after asking: “Kamala Harris, how will you lower grocery prices for American citizens? Nothing comes to mind. Kamala Harris, how will you secure the border that you've kept open for three and a half years? Nothing comes to mind.” 

But, in a recent interview on Wednesday with Fox News anchor Bret Baier, Harris asserted that her presidency would not be a continuation of Biden’s leadership. “My presidency will not be a continuation of Joe Biden’s presidency. I represent a new generation of leadership,” she stated.

In Harris's recent response, Vance said, “There is something pathological going on here.” highlighting that she is failing to acknowledge her role in the current administration.

First Published:18 Oct 2024, 09:12 PM IST
