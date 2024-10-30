US Election 2024: Kamala Harris says Donald Trump’s MSG rally shows his ‘fixation on division, not unity’

  • Kamala Harris condemned Donald Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally, calling it a display of divisive rhetoric. Citing offensive comments by the event’s speakers, she warned that Trump's fixation on grievances is far from the unity needed to strengthen American families.

Ravi Hari
Published30 Oct 2024, 01:41 AM IST
Vice President Kamala Harris strongly criticized former President Donald Trump’s rally at Madison Square Garden, calling it a divisive spectacle that focuses on grievances and alienates communities. AP file photo
Vice President Kamala Harris strongly criticized former President Donald Trump’s rally at Madison Square Garden, calling it a divisive spectacle that focuses on grievances and alienates communities. AP file photo(AP)

US Vice President Kamala Harris sharply criticized former President Donald Trump following his recent rally at Madison Square Garden, claiming he is “fixated” on grievances and dividing the country. Harris's remarks came as she underscored her concerns about the impact of Trump’s rhetoric on national unity.

Speaking to reporters, Harris stated, “Donald Trump's event in Madison Square Garden really highlighted a point that I've been making throughout this campaign. He is focused and fixated on his grievances, on himself and on dividing our country, and it is not in any way something that will strengthen the American family or the American worker.”

The rally, which took place on Sunday night, featured several controversial speakers, including comedian Tony Hinchliffe, who made derogatory comments about Puerto Rico, describing it as a “floating island of garbage.” Harris emphasized that such remarks contribute to a culture of division and hostility, further alienating communities across the nation.

US Presidential Election 2024 campaign enters final week: 5 key things to watch

When asked about comparisons between Trump's rally and the Nazi rally of 1939, Harris remarked, “This is not new about him, but it may be more vivid than usual.”

Youth poll shows Kamala Harris winning Gen Z's heart

Harris's comments reflect an ongoing strategy by the Biden administration to address the growing polarization in American politics, particularly in the lead-up to the upcoming election. As the Democratic nominee, she aims to rally voters around themes of inclusivity and community strength, challenging Trump's narrative of grievance and division.

US Elections: Harris takes lead over Trump by a single percentage point

With the election approaching, the stark contrast between the two candidates' messages is expected to shape the political landscape, as Harris continues to advocate for policies that unite rather than divide the American populace.

First Published:30 Oct 2024, 01:41 AM IST
