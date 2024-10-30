Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / Us News/  US Election 2024: Kamala Harris says Donald Trump’s MSG rally shows his ‘fixation on division, not unity’

US Election 2024: Kamala Harris says Donald Trump’s MSG rally shows his ‘fixation on division, not unity’

Ravi Hari

  • Kamala Harris condemned Donald Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally, calling it a display of divisive rhetoric. Citing offensive comments by the event’s speakers, she warned that Trump's fixation on grievances is far from the unity needed to strengthen American families.

Vice President Kamala Harris strongly criticized former President Donald Trump’s rally at Madison Square Garden, calling it a divisive spectacle that focuses on grievances and alienates communities. AP file photo

US Vice President Kamala Harris sharply criticized former President Donald Trump following his recent rally at Madison Square Garden, claiming he is “fixated" on grievances and dividing the country. Harris's remarks came as she underscored her concerns about the impact of Trump’s rhetoric on national unity.

Speaking to reporters, Harris stated, “Donald Trump's event in Madison Square Garden really highlighted a point that I've been making throughout this campaign. He is focused and fixated on his grievances, on himself and on dividing our country, and it is not in any way something that will strengthen the American family or the American worker."

The rally, which took place on Sunday night, featured several controversial speakers, including comedian Tony Hinchliffe, who made derogatory comments about Puerto Rico, describing it as a “floating island of garbage." Harris emphasized that such remarks contribute to a culture of division and hostility, further alienating communities across the nation.

When asked about comparisons between Trump's rally and the Nazi rally of 1939, Harris remarked, “This is not new about him, but it may be more vivid than usual."

Harris's comments reflect an ongoing strategy by the Biden administration to address the growing polarization in American politics, particularly in the lead-up to the upcoming election. As the Democratic nominee, she aims to rally voters around themes of inclusivity and community strength, challenging Trump's narrative of grievance and division.

With the election approaching, the stark contrast between the two candidates' messages is expected to shape the political landscape, as Harris continues to advocate for policies that unite rather than divide the American populace.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.