US Election 2024: Kamala Harris shuts down hecklers at Nevada rally, asserts, ‘We’re fighting for your rights’

  • VP Kamala Harris stands firm against interruptions, declaring her commitment to democracy and free speech, takes a powerful stand at her Nevada rally, asserts, 'we’re fighting for your rights'.

Ravi Hari
Published1 Nov 2024, 07:40 PM IST
Democratic presidential nominee, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, greets supporters during a campaign rally at the Reno Events Center on October 31, 2024 in Reno, Nevada. Getty Images/AFP Photo
Democratic presidential nominee, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, greets supporters during a campaign rally at the Reno Events Center on October 31, 2024 in Reno, Nevada. Getty Images/AFP Photo(Getty Images via AFP)

US Vice President & Democratic Presidential candidate Kamala Harris addressed a crowd in Reno, Nevada, on Thursday, emphasizing the importance of democracy and the upcoming election, despite facing interruptions from protesters.

Harris champions democracy amid disruption

During the rally, Harris grew irritated as hecklers shouted from the audience. "It's OK. It's OK. You know what, democracy can be complicated," she responded, attempting to refocus the crowd’s attention on her message about the importance of free speech. "We’re fighting for the right for people to be heard and not jailed because they speak their mind. We know what’s at stake," she reiterated amid the disruption.

Call for unity and progress in the face of heckling

As the heckling intensified, Harris struggled to maintain her train of thought, stating, "Understand the difference here, moving forward, understand the difference here," while calling for unity and progress.

Urgency of voter participation highlighted

Highlighting the urgency of voter participation, Harris urged Nevadans to make their voices heard in the upcoming election. "You are going to make the difference in the outcome of this election, and I thank you," she said.

Harris exudes confidence in campaign success

“Make no mistake: we will win,” she declared, reinforcing her confidence in the campaign's success.

Former prosecutor vows to fight for Americans

Invoking her background as a former prosecutor in California, Harris said, "A lot of folks here know I'm not afraid of tough fights," promising to advocate fiercely for the needs of the American people.

Also Read | US Election 2024: Harris vs Trump – Who is better for India?

Preserving reproductive rights takes center stage

She then discussed key issues in the election, particularly the significance of preserving reproductive rights. Harris criticized former President Donald Trump's influence on the Supreme Court's decision to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling, stating, "They did as he intended, and now in America, one in three women lives in a state with a Trump abortion ban, many with no exceptions." She encouraged attendees to vote in favor of measure which aims to protect reproductive rights.

Also Read | ‘The baton is in our hands’—Kamala Harris inspires a new generation to lead

Cost of living reduction a top priority

In closing, Harris outlined her priorities if elected president, stating, “At the top of my list is bringing down your cost of living. That will be my focus every single day as president.” She contrasted her approach with Trump’s, saying, “Donald Trump on day one would walk into that office with an enemies list. When I am elected, I will walk in with a to-do list.”

Also Read | Donald Trump unveils plan for a new cabinet position to reduce rising costs

The rally underscored the high stakes of the upcoming election, with Harris appealing to voters to support her vision for the future of America.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:1 Nov 2024, 07:40 PM IST
Business NewsNewsUs NewsUS Election 2024: Kamala Harris shuts down hecklers at Nevada rally, asserts, ‘We’re fighting for your rights’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    149.70
    07:18 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    1.05 (0.71%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    145.00
    07:19 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    2.3 (1.61%)

    Tata Power share price

    445.20
    07:19 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    5.15 (1.17%)

    Bandhan Bank share price

    183.65
    07:10 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    1.4 (0.77%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Jubilant Pharmova share price

    1,273.00
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    60.65 (5%)

    UTI Asset Management Company share price

    1,369.00
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    32.3 (2.42%)

    Fortis Healthcare share price

    632.70
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    6.6 (1.05%)

    Suven Pharmaceuticals share price

    1,328.65
    07:18 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    13.15 (1%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Rainbow Childrens Medicare share price

    1,545.00
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -67.25 (-4.17%)

    ICICI Securities share price

    833.45
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -32.85 (-3.79%)

    Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

    966.70
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -30.35 (-3.04%)

    Narayana Hrudayalaya share price

    1,235.60
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -36.75 (-2.89%)
    More from Top Losers

    Brigade Enterprises share price

    1,244.80
    07:19 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    71.75 (6.12%)

    PCBL share price

    432.15
    07:17 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    21.35 (5.2%)

    Piramal Pharma share price

    281.85
    07:17 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    13.45 (5.01%)

    Jubilant Pharmova share price

    1,273.00
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    60.65 (5%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      81,355.00170.00
      Chennai
      81,361.00170.00
      Delhi
      81,513.00170.00
      Kolkata
      81,365.00170.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.98/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.