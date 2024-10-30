US Election 2024: Kamala Harris strikes hard, new ad slams Trump for his ‘abandonment’ of Puerto Rico

The Kamala Harris campaign is seizing the opportunity to draw attention to a highly criticized remark made by comedian Tony Hinchliffe at former President Donald Trump’s rally at Madison Square Garden. Hinchliffe referred to Puerto Rico as a “floating island of garbage,” a statement that has sparked outrage among Latino communities. Now, it has been transformed into a 30-second television advertisement by Harris.

In the newly released ad, a clip of Hinchliffe’s disparaging comment is shown, followed by Trump saying, “Puerto Rico.”

“I will never forget what Donald Trump did,” Harris says in the ad, referencing his controversial response to Hurricane Maria in 2017. She continues, “He abandoned the island and offered nothing more than paper towels and insults. Puerto Ricans deserve better."

The campaign aims to resonate with Puerto Rican voters, who are a significant demographic in key battleground states like Pennsylvania. The ad serves to highlight Harris's commitment to supporting Puerto Rican families and positions her as a stark contrast to Trump, emphasizing that she will fight for their interests.

The backlash against Hinchliffe’s comments has been widespread, drawing condemnation from numerous Latino celebrities and political leaders across party lines.

In response to the fallout from Hinchliffe’s comments, the Trump campaign has attempted to distance itself from the comedian. Spokesperson Danielle Alvarez stated, “This joke does not represent the views of President Trump or the campaign.” Until now, Trump did not explicitly disavow Hinchliffe’s remarks made during the Madison Square Garden rally. Press secretary Karoline Leavitt downplayed Hinchcliffe's comments speaking with Fox News. She said, “It was a comedian who made a joke in poor taste. Obviously that joke does not reflect the views of President Trump or our campaign.”