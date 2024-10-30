US Election 2024: Kamala Harris strikes hard, new ad slams Trump for his ‘abandonment’ of Puerto Rico

  • After comedian Tony Hinchliffe’s shocking comment at Trump’s rally, Kamala Harris releases a bold new ad, calling out Trump’s failed leadership during Hurricane Maria. 'Puerto Ricans deserve better,' she declares.

Ravi Hari
Published30 Oct 2024, 07:55 PM IST
Harris capitalizes on outrage from Latino communities by using a controversial joke from comedian Tony Hinchliffe to spotlight Trump’s neglect of Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria. 'He abandoned the island,' Harris asserts, urging voters to demand better. (AP Photo, File)
Harris capitalizes on outrage from Latino communities by using a controversial joke from comedian Tony Hinchliffe to spotlight Trump’s neglect of Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria. ’He abandoned the island,’ Harris asserts, urging voters to demand better. (AP Photo, File)(AP)

The Kamala Harris campaign is seizing the opportunity to draw attention to a highly criticized remark made by comedian Tony Hinchliffe at former President Donald Trump’s rally at Madison Square Garden. Hinchliffe referred to Puerto Rico as a “floating island of garbage,” a statement that has sparked outrage among Latino communities. Now, it has been transformed into a 30-second television advertisement by Harris.

In the newly released ad, a clip of Hinchliffe’s disparaging comment is shown, followed by Trump saying, “Puerto Rico.”

“I will never forget what Donald Trump did,” Harris says in the ad, referencing his controversial response to Hurricane Maria in 2017. She continues, “He abandoned the island and offered nothing more than paper towels and insults. Puerto Ricans deserve better."

Also Read | ‘Stop being offended’: JD Vance dismisses outrage over vulgar jokes at MSG rally

The campaign aims to resonate with Puerto Rican voters, who are a significant demographic in key battleground states like Pennsylvania. The ad serves to highlight Harris's commitment to supporting Puerto Rican families and positions her as a stark contrast to Trump, emphasizing that she will fight for their interests.

Also Read | US Election 2024: Know why Harris picked the Ellipse for her concluding argument

The backlash against Hinchliffe’s comments has been widespread, drawing condemnation from numerous Latino celebrities and political leaders across party lines.

In response to the fallout from Hinchliffe’s comments, the Trump campaign has attempted to distance itself from the comedian. Spokesperson Danielle Alvarez stated, “This joke does not represent the views of President Trump or the campaign.” Until now, Trump did not explicitly disavow Hinchliffe’s remarks made during the Madison Square Garden rally. Press secretary Karoline Leavitt downplayed Hinchcliffe's comments speaking with Fox News. She said, “It was a comedian who made a joke in poor taste. Obviously that joke does not reflect the views of President Trump or our campaign.”

Also Read | How has US stock market performed in last five elections? 5-year data reveals…

As the 2024 election approaches, the Harris campaign is keen on rallying support among Latino voters, using this controversy to galvanize turnout and highlight the perceived shortcomings of Trump’s leadership.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:30 Oct 2024, 07:55 PM IST
Business NewsNewsUs NewsUS Election 2024: Kamala Harris strikes hard, new ad slams Trump for his ‘abandonment’ of Puerto Rico

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics share price

    288.45
    03:58 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    4.85 (1.71%)

    Tata Motors share price

    840.30
    03:52 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    -2.75 (-0.33%)

    Tata Steel share price

    148.95
    03:59 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    -1.1 (-0.73%)

    Wipro share price

    565.50
    03:55 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    3.3 (0.59%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    UTI Asset Management Company share price

    1,281.70
    03:29 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    79.5 (6.61%)

    Coforge share price

    7,749.05
    03:29 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    -6.45 (-0.08%)

    Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation share price

    1,216.55
    03:58 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    -17.1 (-1.39%)

    City Union Bank share price

    174.35
    03:53 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    -2.6 (-1.47%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Honeywell Automation India share price

    45,180.00
    03:29 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    -3809.05 (-7.78%)

    Multi Commodity Exchange Of India share price

    6,400.00
    03:29 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    -434.25 (-6.35%)

    Chennai Petroleum Corporation share price

    646.40
    03:59 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    -34.8 (-5.11%)

    Dixon Technologies (India) share price

    14,190.00
    03:29 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    -741.6 (-4.97%)
    More from Top Losers

    Redington India share price

    182.80
    03:56 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    16.05 (9.63%)

    Poly Medicure share price

    2,790.60
    03:29 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    222.6 (8.67%)

    Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price

    155.55
    03:56 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    12.05 (8.4%)

    Easy Trip Planners share price

    32.38
    03:54 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    2.49 (8.33%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,475.00670.00
      Chennai
      80,481.00670.00
      Delhi
      80,633.00670.00
      Kolkata
      80,485.00670.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.