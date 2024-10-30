US Election 2024: ‘Trump never understood us’: Harris’s direct plea to Black voters

  • Kamala Harris warned Black male voters that Trump doesn’t have their best interests at heart. From debunking myths about stimulus checks to addressing her own personal struggles, Harris laid out her vision—and why she believes Trump doesn’t belong in the White House.

Ravi Hari
Published30 Oct 2024, 06:44 PM IST
In a candid interview with Shannon Sharpe, Kamala Harris warned Black male voters that Trump doesn’t have their best interests at heart, calling out his record on issues affecting the Black community.
In a candid interview with Shannon Sharpe, Kamala Harris warned Black male voters that Trump doesn’t have their best interests at heart, calling out his record on issues affecting the Black community. (AFP)

US Vice President & Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris made an appeal to Black voters in an interview on Shannon Sharpe’s podcast, Club Shay Shay, on Monday, where she criticized former President Donald Trump’s record on issues impacting the Black community. With the race tightening in key battleground states, Harris used the opportunity to outline her vision for America and to directly address Black voters, warning that Trump does not have their interests at heart.

Harris warns Black voters about Trump

“Donald Trump is not going to be thinking about you,” she said, urging listeners not to see themselves as part of “Trump’s club.” Harris asserted that a Trump administration would not prioritize the interests of the Black community. "Don't think you're in Donald Trump's club. You're not. He's not going to be thinking about you," Harris said. "You think he's having you over for dinner? You think that when he's with his buddies, his billionaire buddies, he's thinking about what we have to do to deal with addressing for example my work [with Black men's health disparities]?"

Harris highlights economic plans

During the interview, Harris responded to questions about her plans for the economy and support for Black Americans, particularly Black men. She argued that Trump “never understood the issues affecting the community about disparities,” emphasizing her own work to address health and economic gaps.

A direct warning to Black male voters

In a candid warning to Black men considering Trump in 2024, Harris argued that her Republican rival’s focus is elsewhere. “You think he’s having you over for dinner? You think that when he’s with his billionaire buddies, he’s thinking about what we need to do to deal with disparity in Black men’s health?” Harris remarked. She pointed to her own “years of work” as the foundation for her current plans, contrasting her approach with Trump’s business-focused priorities.

Also Read | ‘Puerto Rico is gorgeous’: Democrats strike back against offensive rally remarks

Critique of Trump’s leadership style and record

Harris also criticized Trump’s style of leadership, accusing him of fostering division rather than unity. “To be president of the United States means to find common ground, to build consensus, to lift up the American people instead of trying to beat people down all the time,” she said, adding that Trump’s rhetoric and actions “do not embody those values.” "He has not earned the right to be the president of the United States," Harris said. She further questioned Trump’s commitment to democracy, referencing his past statements about “terminating” parts of the Constitution. "The question for everybody is should he be president of the United States. That's the question," Harris said. "Should he have the ability to sit behind the seal of the president of the United States when he says he wants to terminate the Constitution of the United States?" she asked, challenging Trump’s qualifications to lead.

Also Read | US Elections 2024: Five key moments in an extraordinary campaign

Sets the record straight on stimulus checks

Harris took the opportunity to debunk the perception that Trump was solely responsible for the pandemic-era stimulus checks. “Remember, Congress holds the purse,” Harris explained, noting that the checks were largely pushed by a Democratic-led House, with significant initial resistance from Trump’s White House. Despite Trump’s name on the checks, Harris said it was Congress that made the payments possible, emphasizing the role of bipartisan support in passing the relief measures.

Heartfelt message about grief

The conversation also took a personal turn as Harris opened up about losing her mother to cancer. She spoke about the difficulty of grief and the importance of remembering loved ones as they lived rather than how they passed. “Especially if you lose someone to a sickness… it’s really important you try to remember them as they lived and not as they died,” Harris reflected.

Also Read | ‘I’m not a Nazi,’ says Trump amid attack by Harris in the last leg of campaign

Both candidates turn to popular media to engage voters

Harris’s appearance on Club Shay Shay underscores a broader trend in political campaigning as both her campaign and Trump’s focus on reaching voters through popular podcasts. With just days until the election, Harris’s remarks on Club Shay Shay serve as both a rallying call and a warning to Black voters, highlighting the choice she believes they face in 2024. “To be president,” she said, “means to try and lift up the American people.”

First Published:30 Oct 2024, 06:44 PM IST
Business NewsNewsUs NewsUS Election 2024: ‘Trump never understood us’: Harris’s direct plea to Black voters

      Popular in News

