US Vice President & Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris made an appeal to Black voters in an interview on Shannon Sharpe's podcast, Club Shay Shay, on Monday, where she criticized former President Donald Trump's record on issues impacting the Black community. With the race tightening in key battleground states, Harris used the opportunity to outline her vision for America and to directly address Black voters, warning that Trump does not have their interests at heart.

Harris warns Black voters about Trump “Donald Trump is not going to be thinking about you," she said, urging listeners not to see themselves as part of “Trump’s club." Harris asserted that a Trump administration would not prioritize the interests of the Black community. "Don't think you're in Donald Trump's club. You're not. He's not going to be thinking about you," Harris said. "You think he's having you over for dinner? You think that when he's with his buddies, his billionaire buddies, he's thinking about what we have to do to deal with addressing for example my work [with Black men's health disparities]?"

Harris highlights economic plans During the interview, Harris responded to questions about her plans for the economy and support for Black Americans, particularly Black men. She argued that Trump "never understood the issues affecting the community about disparities," emphasizing her own work to address health and economic gaps.

A direct warning to Black male voters In a candid warning to Black men considering Trump in 2024, Harris argued that her Republican rival's focus is elsewhere. She pointed to her own "years of work" as the foundation for her current plans, contrasting her approach with Trump's business-focused priorities.

Critique of Trump’s leadership style and record Harris also criticized Trump’s style of leadership, accusing him of fostering division rather than unity. “To be president of the United States means to find common ground, to build consensus, to lift up the American people instead of trying to beat people down all the time," she said, adding that Trump’s rhetoric and actions “do not embody those values." "He has not earned the right to be the president of the United States," Harris said. She further questioned Trump’s commitment to democracy, referencing his past statements about “terminating" parts of the Constitution. "The question for everybody is should he be president of the United States. That's the question," Harris said. "Should he have the ability to sit behind the seal of the president of the United States when he says he wants to terminate the Constitution of the United States?" she asked, challenging Trump’s qualifications to lead.

Sets the record straight on stimulus checks Harris took the opportunity to debunk the perception that Trump was solely responsible for the pandemic-era stimulus checks. "Remember, Congress holds the purse," Harris explained, noting that the checks were largely pushed by a Democratic-led House, with significant initial resistance from Trump's White House. Despite Trump's name on the checks, Harris said it was Congress that made the payments possible, emphasizing the role of bipartisan support in passing the relief measures.

Heartfelt message about grief The conversation also took a personal turn as Harris opened up about losing her mother to cancer. She spoke about the difficulty of grief and the importance of remembering loved ones as they lived rather than how they passed. “Especially if you lose someone to a sickness… it’s really important you try to remember them as they lived and not as they died," Harris reflected.