Former US President Barack Obama delivered a scathing criticism of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump during his first joint rally with Kamala Harris in Georgia, warning voters about the potential dangers of a second Trump presidency. Addressing a crowd, Obama stated, "He acts so crazy, and it's become so common that people no longer take it seriously."

While emphasising that Trump's erratic behavior as "goofy", Obama should it not be mistaken for harmlessness. "I'm here to explain to you - just 'cause he acts goofy, does not mean his presidency wouldn't be dangerous," he cautioned, urging voters to consider the serious implications of a Trump return to power.

Pointing to the testimonies of former Trump administration officials, Obama noted that many have expressed concerns about Trump's fitness for office. He highlighted comments from Trump's former chief of staff, John Kelly, who reportedly claimed that Trump desires generals who resemble Hitler's military leaders. "In politics, a good rule of thumb is - don't say you want to do anything like Hitler. That's just good political advice," Obama remarked.

The former president also referenced the opinions of two former defense secretaries and Trump’s former Joint Chief of Staff, who have labeled Trump as a danger to the nation. "They are not 'woke liberals'," Obama stressed. "They are people who have never in the past even talked about politics because they believe the military should be above politics."

Obama emphasized the seriousness of their concerns, stating that Trump views the military not as a protector of the Constitution, but as an entity to serve his personal interests. "Unlike the first time, he won't have people like John Kelly around to stop him. He'll be surrounded by people who are just as loony as he is," Obama warned.

Obama declared, "We do not need four years of a wannabe king, a wannabe dictator running around trying to punish his enemies."