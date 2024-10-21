US Election 2024: Barack Obama sharpens attack on Donald Trump’s leadership, says, ‘That’s not what real strength is’

  • Obama slammed Donald Trump, focusing on his leadership style and portrayal of strength. He emphasized the need to redefine strength, stating that it involves helping those in need rather than Trump's harmful depiction of masculinity.

Ravi Hari
Published21 Oct 2024, 02:21 PM IST
Barack Obama criticized Donald Trump's portrayal of strength and leadership, advocating for a redefinition of strength that emphasizes compassion and support for others. Reuters photo
Barack Obama criticized Donald Trump’s portrayal of strength and leadership, advocating for a redefinition of strength that emphasizes compassion and support for others. Reuters photo(REUTERS)

Former US President Barack Obama spoke at a rally in Las Vegas on October 19 to support Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris and sharpened his attacks on former President and Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump’s behaviour, leadership style, and concept of strength.

Obama emphasized the need to redefine leadership strength, challenging Trump’s harmful portrayal of masculinity and addressing critical topics such as abortion rights, economic performance, and the repercussions of the January 6 rebellion.

Former President Barack Obama intensified his criticism of the former president and Republican presidential nominee when he delivered a speech at a rally in Las Vegas on October 19 to support Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris.

Obama specifically targeted Trump’s portrayal of strength and challenging his appeal to male voters. He also addressed Trump’s position on abortion rights and criticised his assertions regarding the economy during his administration.

Obama is currently on the second leg of his six-day campaign tour across six key battleground states. After a successful rally in Arizona, he has upcoming stops in Detroit, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Madison.

Obama slams Trump’s definition of strength

Addressing the crowd, Obama criticized Donald Trump's portrayal of strength and sought to challenge the presidential nominee's appeal among voters, particularly men.

In his remarks, Obama emphasized Trump’s actions, stating, “When Donald Trump repeatedly lies or cheats or shows utter disregard for our Constitution, or just insults people, when he calls service members who died in battle ‘losers’ or fellow citizens ‘vermin’ or ‘the enemy within,’ people make excuses for it. They say, ‘Well, he’s not serious.’”

Redefining real strength

Obama also used the moment to redefine what he believes real strength is, contrasting it with Trump’s conduct. “I’m telling you, that’s not what real strength is. Never has been,” Obama said. He elaborated on his definition of true strength, stating, “Real strength is about helping those who have less or need some help, standing up for those who can’t always stand up for themselves.”

Obama targets Trump’s stance on Abortion rights

On the topic of abortion rights, Obama targeted Trump for boasting about appointing justices who overturned Roe v. Wade, asserting the deeply personal nature of abortion decisions, stating, “Abortion is a deeply personal medical decision that should be made by the woman whose body is involved, not by politicians.”

Challenges Trump’s economy claims

Obama took aim at Trump’s claims about the economy under his administration. “Yeah, it was good; it was my economy that I gave to him,” Obama said. He highlighted the achievements of his presidency, noting, “When I handed over the economy to Donald Trump, we had had 75 straight months of job growth.”

Obama criticised Trump’s handling of the economy, particularly his tax policies, stating, “All he did with it was give a tax cut to people who did not need one and drove up the deficit in the process.”

Vice President Kamala Harris hopes to make history in the 2024 elections as the first woman, first Black, and first Asian American presidential candidate. She will face former President Donald Trump, aiming for a historic comeback to the White House after his contentious departure in 2020. Harris's candidacy represents a significant step forward for progress and representation, while Trump's campaign seeks to regain his former position. With the election date set for November 5, 2024, both candidates are ramping up their campaigns, concentrating on crucial issues that resonate with voters.

First Published:21 Oct 2024, 02:21 PM IST
US Election 2024: Barack Obama sharpens attack on Donald Trump's leadership, says, 'That's not what real strength is'

      Popular in News

