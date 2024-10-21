Former US President Barack Obama spoke at a rally in Las Vegas on October 19 to support Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris and sharpened his attacks on former President and Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump’s behaviour, leadership style, and concept of strength. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Obama emphasized the need to redefine leadership strength, challenging Trump’s harmful portrayal of masculinity and addressing critical topics such as abortion rights, economic performance, and the repercussions of the January 6 rebellion.

Obama specifically targeted Trump’s portrayal of strength and challenging his appeal to male voters. He also addressed Trump’s position on abortion rights and criticised his assertions regarding the economy during his administration.

Obama is currently on the second leg of his six-day campaign tour across six key battleground states. After a successful rally in Arizona, he has upcoming stops in Detroit, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Madison.

Obama slams Trump’s definition of strength Addressing the crowd, Obama criticized Donald Trump's portrayal of strength and sought to challenge the presidential nominee's appeal among voters, particularly men. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In his remarks, Obama emphasized Trump’s actions, stating, “When Donald Trump repeatedly lies or cheats or shows utter disregard for our Constitution, or just insults people, when he calls service members who died in battle ‘losers’ or fellow citizens ‘vermin’ or ‘the enemy within,’ people make excuses for it. They say, ‘Well, he’s not serious.’"

Redefining real strength Obama also used the moment to redefine what he believes real strength is, contrasting it with Trump’s conduct. “I’m telling you, that’s not what real strength is. Never has been," Obama said. He elaborated on his definition of true strength, stating, “Real strength is about helping those who have less or need some help, standing up for those who can’t always stand up for themselves."

Obama targets Trump’s stance on Abortion rights On the topic of abortion rights, Obama targeted Trump for boasting about appointing justices who overturned Roe v. Wade, asserting the deeply personal nature of abortion decisions, stating, “Abortion is a deeply personal medical decision that should be made by the woman whose body is involved, not by politicians." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Challenges Trump’s economy claims Obama took aim at Trump’s claims about the economy under his administration. “Yeah, it was good; it was my economy that I gave to him," Obama said. He highlighted the achievements of his presidency, noting, “When I handed over the economy to Donald Trump, we had had 75 straight months of job growth."

Obama criticised Trump’s handling of the economy, particularly his tax policies, stating, “All he did with it was give a tax cut to people who did not need one and drove up the deficit in the process."