US Election 2024: Obama unleashes on Trump, condemns Madison Square Garden rally remarks as ‘sexist, racist, bigoted’

  • At a rally in Philadelphia, former President Barack Obama unleashed a blistering attack on Donald Trump, condemning his recent Madison Square Garden rally for its “racist, sexist, bigoted stereotypes.”

Ravi Hari
Published30 Oct 2024, 12:46 AM IST
Former US President Barack Obama speaks during a campaign event in support of US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, October 28, 2024. (Photo by Matthew Hatcher / AFP)
Former US President Barack Obama speaks during a campaign event in support of US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, October 28, 2024. (Photo by Matthew Hatcher / AFP)(AFP)

Former US President Barack Obama delivered a scathing critique of Donald Trump during a rally supporting Vice President Kamala Harris in Philadelphia on Monday night, condemning the former president's recent rally at Madison Square Garden for its inflammatory rhetoric and divisive themes.

“So the man holds this big rally at Madison Square Garden, and the warmup speakers were trotting out and peddling the most racist, sexist, bigoted stereotypes,” Obama stated, referencing comedian Tony Hinchcliffe who disparagingly labeled Puerto Rico as “an island of garbage.”

He emphasized the importance of community and unity, saying, “These are fellow citizens he’s talking about here in Philadelphia. They’re your neighbors. They’re your coworkers. their kids go to school with your kids. These are Americans.” Obama urged voters to reject the “politics of division and hatred” and asserted, “This election should not be close. It should be clear.”

Also Read | ‘We don’t need a wannabe dictator’: Obama’s fiery rebuke of Trump’s leadership

In a direct call to action, Obama offered a simple rule for voters: “If somebody does not respect you, if somebody does not see you as fellow citizens with equal claims to opportunity, to the pursuit of happiness, to the American dream, you should not vote for them.”

Also Read | US Elections: Harris takes lead over Trump by a single percentage point

Obama also took aim at Trump’s inconsistent stance on healthcare, specifically the Affordable Care Act, an achievement of his administration. He warned attendees not to be deceived by Trump’s promises regarding healthcare, saying, “Don’t be hoodwinked and don’t get fooled when [Trump] talks about health care.” He added, “He’s not actually sure why it should be replaced, except for the fact that I did it. I have space in his head.”

Also Read | Goofy or dangerous? Obama issues a stark warning about Trump’s presidency

The former president highlighted Trump’s failure to repeal the Affordable Care Act during his presidency, remarking, “Donald Trump spent his entire presidency trying to tear it down, and he couldn’t even do that right.” He ridiculed Trump’s vague claims of having a replacement plan, stating, “When asked, ‘Well, if you get rid of Obamacare, how would you replace it?’ He said, ‘Well, I have concepts of a plan.’”

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:30 Oct 2024, 12:46 AM IST
Business NewsNewsUs NewsUS Election 2024: Obama unleashes on Trump, condemns Madison Square Garden rally remarks as ‘sexist, racist, bigoted’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    144.10
    03:58 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    -3 (-2.04%)

    Federal Bank share price

    200.70
    03:58 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    16 (8.66%)

    Tata Steel share price

    150.05
    03:59 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    0.6 (0.4%)

    Tata Motors share price

    843.05
    03:59 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    -35.65 (-4.06%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Gillette India share price

    9,412.30
    03:40 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    859.4 (10.05%)

    Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation share price

    1,233.65
    03:56 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    103.05 (9.11%)

    Multi Commodity Exchange Of India share price

    6,834.25
    03:45 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    272.25 (4.15%)

    City Union Bank share price

    176.55
    03:29 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    4.8 (2.79%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Firstsource Solutions share price

    343.25
    03:50 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    -29.5 (-7.91%)

    Sapphire Foods India share price

    324.15
    03:29 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    -21.55 (-6.23%)

    Ksb share price

    791.65
    03:53 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    -40.25 (-4.84%)

    Quess Corp share price

    663.05
    03:44 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    -32.65 (-4.69%)
    More from Top Losers

    JSW Infrastructure share price

    316.15
    03:53 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    28.65 (9.97%)

    Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation share price

    1,233.65
    03:56 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    103.05 (9.11%)

    Federal Bank share price

    200.70
    03:58 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    16 (8.66%)

    Home First Finance Company India share price

    1,193.80
    03:29 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    90.9 (8.24%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,805.00-490.00
      Chennai
      79,811.00-490.00
      Delhi
      79,963.00-490.00
      Kolkata
      79,815.00-490.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.