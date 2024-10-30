Former US President Barack Obama delivered a scathing critique of Donald Trump during a rally supporting Vice President Kamala Harris in Philadelphia on Monday night, condemning the former president's recent rally at Madison Square Garden for its inflammatory rhetoric and divisive themes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"So the man holds this big rally at Madison Square Garden, and the warmup speakers were trotting out and peddling the most racist, sexist, bigoted stereotypes," Obama stated, referencing comedian Tony Hinchcliffe who disparagingly labeled Puerto Rico as "an island of garbage."

He emphasized the importance of community and unity, saying, "These are fellow citizens he's talking about here in Philadelphia. They're your neighbors. They're your coworkers. their kids go to school with your kids. These are Americans." Obama urged voters to reject the "politics of division and hatred" and asserted, "This election should not be close. It should be clear."

In a direct call to action, Obama offered a simple rule for voters: “If somebody does not respect you, if somebody does not see you as fellow citizens with equal claims to opportunity, to the pursuit of happiness, to the American dream, you should not vote for them."

Obama also took aim at Trump’s inconsistent stance on healthcare, specifically the Affordable Care Act, an achievement of his administration. He warned attendees not to be deceived by Trump’s promises regarding healthcare, saying, “Don’t be hoodwinked and don’t get fooled when [Trump] talks about health care." He added, “He’s not actually sure why it should be replaced, except for the fact that I did it. I have space in his head."