US Election 2024: Pennsylvania sees over 4,000 mail ballot applications challenged amid scrutiny

  • Hearings will determine eligibility and may extend beyond Election Day. This situation could impact the tight race between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump, as the contested ballots might influence the state's 19 electoral votes.

Livemint
Published5 Nov 2024, 09:42 PM IST
A sign directing voters at a polling location for the 2024 Presidential election in Lyndhurst, Ohio, US, on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. Pennsylvania state officials report that these “mass challenges” primarily target two groups: individuals who may have forwarded their mail without updating their voter registration and nonmilitary U.S. citizens living overseas. Bloomberg
A sign directing voters at a polling location for the 2024 Presidential election in Lyndhurst, Ohio, US, on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. Pennsylvania state officials report that these “mass challenges” primarily target two groups: individuals who may have forwarded their mail without updating their voter registration and nonmilitary U.S. citizens living overseas. Bloomberg(Bloomberg)

In Pennsylvania, over 4,000 mail ballot applications have been challenged across 14 counties, prompting election officials to hold hearings to determine voter eligibility that will extend beyond Election Day.

State officials report that these “mass challenges” primarily target two groups: individuals who may have forwarded their mail without updating their voter registration and nonmilitary U.S. citizens living overseas. The latter group is only allowed to vote for president and congressional candidates under the Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act.

Challengers had until 5 p.m. on Friday to contest mail-in ballot applications. Any ballots from voters whose applications were challenged will be set aside until the county elections board adjudicates the claims, with hearings required to take place no later than three days after Election Day.

As a critical swing state, Pennsylvania could play a decisive role in the tight race between Democratic nominee Kamala Harris and Republican nominee Donald Trump. The approximately 4,300 contested mail ballots could significantly impact the outcome and the allocation of the state's 19 electoral votes.

These challenges follow a federal judge's dismissal of a lawsuit by six Republican Congress members aimed at imposing new verification checks on military and overseas voters’ eligibility.

The first hearing held in Chester County resulted in the rejection of all challenges related to claims that voters had moved and failed to update their registration. Chester County Commissioner Josh Maxwell expressed concern over a letter sent by challengers that allegedly led to the cancellation of 2,300 voter registrations.

In Chester County, the challenges cost $10 per voter, and it's unclear who filed each one. Many were initiated by Diane Houser, a Trump supporter, who claimed the challenges were nonpartisan and grassroots in nature.

Lycoming County is scheduled to hear 72 challenges from Karen DiSalvo, a lawyer associated with the conservative group PA Fair Elections, although she stated she made the challenges independently. DiSalvo argued that the challenges merely highlight the need for county election officials to properly process existing voter registration applications.

In York County, the elections board denied all 354 challenges but agreed to keep the affected ballots segregated during the appeal period.

By Saturday, Pennsylvania's Department of State reported nearly 3,700 challenges pending for mail ballot applications from overseas voters across ten counties, alongside additional challenges related to 363 voters accused of changing their addresses.

Maxwell emphasized that many of those challenged include active-duty military members, college students, and residents seeking medical care, labeling such actions as an alarming attempt to disenfranchise legitimate voters.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Pennsylvania noted that submitting a change-of-address form does not necessarily indicate a permanent move, as these forms can be used to forward mail.

Lawrence County has 52 challenges pending, primarily concerning overseas mail ballot requests, with hearings likely needed by Friday. In Bucks County, approximately 1,300 challenges were filed, mostly by Republican state Senator Jarrett Coleman, prompting officials to notify affected voters about an upcoming hearing.

(With AP inputs)

First Published:5 Nov 2024, 09:42 PM IST
