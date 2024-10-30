US Election 2024: Puerto Rico Archbishop, GOP Chairman demand apology from Trump over comedian’s insulting remarks

Puerto RicoArchbishop Roberto Octavio González Nieves and the island's Republican Party chairman, Angel M. Cintrón - are urging former US President Donald Trump to personally apologize for offensive comments made by comedian Tony Hinchcliffe during a Trump rally at Madison Square Garden on Sunday.

Hinchcliffe’s remarks, in which he referred to Puerto Rico as "a floating island of garbage," have sparked widespread backlash, with leaders denouncing the comments as harmful to Puerto Ricans and offensive to American values.

Hinchcliffe ignited widespread backlash after referring to Puerto Rico as “a floating island of garbage” during a Trump rally on Sunday night. "There is literally a floating island of garbage in the middle of the ocean right now. I think it's called Puerto Rico," Hinchcliffe said.

Archbishop's open letter: “Humor has its limits” In a passionate open letter, Archbishop Roberto Octavio González Nieves, an important religious figure on the island, expressed "dismay" over the comedian's words, calling them an "insult" to Puerto Rican dignity. Addressing Trump directly, the Archbishop wrote, “Puerto Rico is not a floating island of garbage. Puerto Rico is a beautiful country inhabited by a beautiful and noble people.” He explained that Puerto Ricans commonly refer to their homeland as "un encanto, un edén," or "a delight, a paradise," emphasizing that such a description is far from the degrading comparison Hinchcliffe made.

“I enjoy a good joke. However, humor has its limits. It should not insult or denigrate the dignity and sacredness of people,” the Archbishop said, noting that Hinchcliffe’s words evoked “sinister laughter” and potentially dangerous "hatred". According to the Archbishop, such rhetoric conflicts with a society founded on the principles of "liberty and justice for all."

The Archbishop further highlighted Puerto Rico’s longstanding contributions to the United States, mentioning that more Puerto Rican soldiers died in the Vietnam War than those from any US state.

González Nieves called on Trump to not only apologize but to take personal responsibility for allowing such divisive commentary at his rally. “It is not sufficient for your campaign to apologize,” he continued, underscoring the need for Trump’s direct involvement in addressing the issue.

"It is not sufficient for your campaign to apologize. It is important that you, personally, apologize for these comments," said Nieves.

The Archbishop concluded his letter by wishing Trump “wisdom” and stressing that the remarks should be firmly disavowed. He stated, “I call upon you, Mr. Trump, to disavow these comments as reflecting in any way your personal or political viewpoints.”

GOP Chairman Cintrón: Withholding support until apology Angel M. Cintrón, Puerto Rico’s Republican Party chairman, expressed similar disapproval, stating on Monday that he would withhold his support from Trump until the former president issued an apology.

Although residents of Puerto Rico cannot vote in US presidential elections, Cintrón's symbolic endorsement carried weight; in July, he helped secure Trump’s nomination by awarding all 23 of Puerto Rico’s GOP delegates to him at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

Cintrón emphasized that Hinchcliffe's comments reflected a disregard for Puerto Rico’s people and culture. During a televised talk show appearance, he reiterated his stance that Puerto Ricans, despite their voting restrictions, play a significant role in US politics due to the large Puerto Rican diaspora in key swing states like Pennsylvania. Cintrón's remarks underscored the potential impact of the comedian's words on Hispanic voters and the Republican campaign, particularly in battleground states.

Trump Campaign response The Trump campaign has sought to distance itself from the controversy, with senior adviser Danielle Alvarez stating, “This joke does not reflect the views of President Trump or the campaign.”

Trump spokesperson Karoline Leavitt also addressed the issue on "Fox and Friends," characterizing the joke as “in poor taste”. “Look, it was a comedian who made a joke in poor taste," Leavitt said. "Obviously, that joke does not reflect the views of President Trump or our campaign. And I think it is sad that the media will pick up on one joke that was made by a comedian rather than the truths that were shared by the phenomenal list of speakers that we had," Leavitt also added.

Also Read | US Elections: Harris takes lead over Trump by a single percentage point