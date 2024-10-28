US Election 2024: Rock icon Bruce Springsteen calls Trump an ‘American tyrant’; Here’s why he’s backing Kamala Harris

  • Bruce Springsteen during a rally in Georgia, delivered a strong endorsement for Kamala Harris, and declared that Donald Trump seeks to become an 'American tyrant'. He highlighted the need for a president who respects the Constitution and supports democracy, women's rights, and a fair economy.

Published28 Oct 2024, 01:44 AM IST
Musician Bruce Springsteen during a campaign event with US Vice President Kamala Harris, not pictured, in Clarkston, Georgia, US, on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024.
Musician Bruce Springsteen during a campaign event with US Vice President Kamala Harris, not pictured, in Clarkston, Georgia, US, on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024. Photo Bloomberg(Bloomberg)

Rock icon Bruce Springsteen delivered a powerful message at a recent rally in Georgiay, where he endorsed Kamala Harris for president and warned that Donald Trump aspires to be an "American tyrant".

Performing for a crowd, Springsteen utilized his platform to emphasize the importance of democracy and women's reproductive rights, declaring his support for Harris and her running mate, Tim Walz. He criticized Trump for failing to uphold the values of the Constitution and for threatening the freedom that defines America.

“Donald Trump is running to be an American tyrant,” Springsteen stated emphatically. "He does not understand this country, its history or what it means to be American. That’s why on November 5th, I’m casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz," Springsteen said.

He expressed his desire for a president who "reveres the Constitution" and aims to "protect and guide our great democracy." Springsteen underscored the necessity of fighting for a woman’s right to choose and creating a middle-class economy that benefits all citizens.

Also Read | ‘Women will become collateral damage if…’: Michelle Obama while rallying Harris

Springsteen said, “I want a president who reveres the constitution, who does not threaten but wants to protect and guide our great democracy, who believes in the rule of law and the peaceful transfer of power, who will fight for a woman’s right to choose, and who wants to create a middle-class economy that will serve all our citizens,” Springsteen said at the Thursday evening rally.

“There is only one candidate in this election who holds those principles dear: Kamala Harris. She’s running to be the 47th president of the United States,” he said, urging attendees to rally behind Harris in the upcoming election.

Also Read | Trump’s tirade against Harris continues as ex-President calls her ‘low IQ’

Springsteen calls Trump “most dangerous candidate”

Springsteen in an earlier video threw his support behind Kamala Harris in a powerful Instagram video, characterizing former President Donald Trump as “the most dangerous candidate for president in my lifetime.” In the video, Springsteen highlighted the urgent need for a more unified and inclusive America, reflecting on the deep divisions currently facing the nation.

“Perhaps not since the Civil War has this great country felt as politically, spiritually, and emotionally divided as it does at this moment. It doesn't have to be this way,” the iconic musician stated. He criticized Trump for his “disdain for the sanctity of our Constitution, the sanctity of democracy, the sanctity of the rule of law, and the sanctity of the peaceful transfer of power,” arguing that these qualities should disqualify him from ever holding the presidential office again.

Also Read | Actor DiCaprio endorses Kamala for President over climate policies

Springsteen expressed his confidence in Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, stating they are committed to a vision that “respects and includes everyone, regardless of class, religion, race, your political point of view or sexual identity.” He emphasized that Harris's proposals aim to grow the economy for all citizens, not just the wealthy elite.

The endorsement from Springsteen comes as the political landscape intensifies ahead of the 2024 election, with both sides ramping up their campaigns.

First Published:28 Oct 2024, 01:44 AM IST
US Election 2024: Rock icon Bruce Springsteen calls Trump an 'American tyrant'; Here's why he's backing Kamala Harris

      Popular in News

