US Election 2024: Joe Biden’s high praise for Kamala Harris - ‘Smart, tough, trusted’, says Trump lacks these qualities

US President Joe Biden highlighted Vice President Kamala Harris’s character and experience during a White House Diwali celebration on Monday. As the nation marked the Indian festival of lights, Biden reflected on the qualities that led him to choose Harris as his running mate, emphasizing her intelligence, toughness, and trustworthiness.

“I selected Kamala to be my running mate for many reasons. She’s smart, she’s tough, she’s trusted,” Biden stated. He contrasted her extensive experience as California’s attorney general and US senator with that of her opponent, former President Donald Trump, saying, “There’s more experience that she has than that other guy she’s running against.”

“But most importantly – and I mean this sincerely, from the bottom of my heart – she has character. She has character,” Biden said.

Biden's remarks took on a more personal tone as he spoke about the bond he shares with Harris, noting that both of their mothers played significant roles in shaping their lives and beliefs. “One of the things we bonded over was the role that each of our mothers played in our lives. They came from different places and different generations, different lives. But they shared a basic belief about America: Only in America is anything possible,” he said.

Harris, whose mother was born in India, made history as the first Asian American vice president in US history. The celebration at the White House included traditional Diwali festivities, symbolizing light overcoming darkness and good triumphing over evil.

Biden’s endorsement of Harris comes at a pivotal moment in the electoral cycle. His emphasis on her character and qualifications seeks to bolster support for the ticket amid a highly polarized political climate.