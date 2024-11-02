US Election 2024: Walz blasts Trump’s ‘protect women whether they like it or not’ remark – Election showdown heats up

Democratic vice presidential hopeful Tim Walz seized the opportunity to criticize Donald Trump following his controversial remarks at a rally in Wisconsin, where the former President stated, “whether the women like it or not, I’m going to protect them.”

History of Trump's comments on women Walz called attention to Trump’s history of comments about women. "That's how this guy's lived his life. That's why he was on the Access Hollywood tape and that's why he ended up in court because that's what he thinks about [women]," Walz told supporters in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, on Thursday. He expressed confidence that women would send a clear message to Trump at the polls on November 5, stating, "They [women] are going to send a loud and clear message to Donald Trump on November 5th. They're gonna send that message whether he likes it or not."

Women’s voices and the election Walz underscored the significance of women’s voices in the election, emphasizing that they would not be silenced by Trump's rhetoric. “This game is tied and it’s tied in Pennsylvania,” he said, highlighting the competitive nature of the race.

Harris's response to Trump's remarks Earlier, Vice President Kamala Harris also criticized Trump for his remarks at the Wisconsin rally. Speaking with reporters before departing Wisconsin for campaign events in Arizona and Nevada, Harris stated, “Donald Trump thinks he should get to make decisions about what you do with your body. Whether you like it or not.” She emphasized that such comments are offensive to women and reflect a lack of understanding of their autonomy.

Importance of women’s reproductive rights Harris elaborated on Trump’s comments, saying, “He does not prioritize the freedom of women and the intelligence of women to make decisions about their own lives.” She warned that healthcare for all Americans, particularly women’s reproductive rights, is at stake in the upcoming election. “One in three women now lives in a state with an abortion ban, and it’s critical that we protect the right to make decisions about our own bodies,” she said.

Reaffirming commitment to women’s rights In a rally in Arizona, Harris reiterated her stance, asserting that Trump’s remarks highlight his disrespect for women’s rights. “He simply does not respect the freedom of women or the intelligence of women to know what’s in their own best interests,” she said.

