US Election 2024: Tim Walz on Puerto Rico joke - ‘Unnecessary, hurtful, and dangerous’; here’s what he said

  • Tim Walz, at a campaign stop at a Puerto Rican restaurant in Pennsylvania, condemned a divisive joke from Trump’s rally, calling it 'incredibly hurtful' and 'dangerous in today's climate.'

Ravi Hari
Published1 Nov 2024, 09:44 PM IST
Taking aim at recent racists and offensive remark made at Donald Trump’s rally, Tim Walz denounced it as 'incredibly hurtful' and calling on voters to take action. (Photo by Getty Images via AFP)
Democratic vice-presidential nominee Tim Walz visited Vilma’s Kitchen, a popular Puerto Rican restaurant in Erie, Pennsylvania, on Thursday, addressing supporters and speaking out against recent comments targeting Puerto Rico. Walz criticized remarks made during a comedian’s appearance at Donald Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally, calling the joke “incredibly hurtful” and “dangerous” given the current political climate.

“It was not just unnecessary, but incredibly hurtful,” Walz said to the gathered crowd. “And, quite honestly, in the climate we’re in, it can be dangerous.” He described the incident as “another attempt to divide us,” urging voters to come together in the remaining days before the election.

Comedian Tony Hinchcliffe sparks outrage

Tony Hinchcliffe’s controversial joke about Puerto Rico set off a wave of backlash after he referred to the island as a “floating island of garbage”. The remarks have sparked calls for accountability and apology from Donald Trump.

Advocating for a Puerto Rico strategy

Walz also underscored the need for a more focused federal approach toward Puerto Rico, calling for what he described as a “specific Puerto Rico strategy.” Drawing from his background as a former teacher, he stressed the importance of educating Americans about Puerto Rico’s contributions to the US and the need for greater investment in the island.

“I say this as a teacher,” he noted, “we’ve got to educate our fellow Americans about our fellow citizens in Puerto Rico—why it’s important, why we’re investing there, and understanding how much the Puerto Rican community contributes to all of our states.”

Energizing voters for “A better tomorrow”

Walz took the opportunity to rally his supporters, emphasizing the importance of voter turnout. “This gives us the opportunity now, in the next five days, to energize folks, to get out there, and to cast votes for a better tomorrow, that new way forward,” he said. Walz outlined key campaign priorities, including protecting healthcare access, supporting manufacturing jobs, improving education, and addressing gun violence.

Highlighting the Harris-Walz campaign’s commitment to these issues, he added, “We want to talk about the things that people care about: healthcare access, education, and gun violence prevention.”

Also Read | Arnold Schwarzenegger's bold endorsement of Harris will leave you speechless

A vision for unity and stability

In closing, Walz shared his vision for a united America under a Harris presidency. “I just think how great it’ll be to wake up Wednesday morning to have President Harris,” he said. “To know that we don’t have to have chaos, we don’t have to have division.”

Also Read | 'We're winning': Tim Walz's bold message one week before the Election Day

As the countdown to Election Day continues, Walz’s comments in Erie emphasized his call for unity, urging voters to reject divisive rhetoric and vote for a future centered on shared progress.

First Published:1 Nov 2024, 09:44 PM IST
      Popular in News

