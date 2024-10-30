Minnesota Governor & Kamala Harris's running mate Tim Walz appeared on ABC's Good Morning America on Wednesday, expressing optimism about the upcoming election and reinforcing the unity message from the Harris-Walz campaign. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Optimism ahead of Election Day When asked about his level of optimism for next Tuesday’s election, Walz, the Democratic vice presidential nominee, responded with confidence, stating, “We’re winning this thing... There’s energy out there. People are ready." He emphasized that there would be a “clear result" and acknowledged a pervasive sentiment among voters, saying, “My biggest concern is that Donald Trump has brought pessimism to folks. That folks don’t believe that their votes don’t matter. Those votes do matter."

Emphasizing unity In the interview, Walz praised Vice President Harris's recent speech, asserting that her rhetoric embodies the spirit of inclusiveness and collective progress that he believes is essential for the country. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Walz highlighted Harris's address at the Ellipse as a reflection of the administration's commitment to unity, stating, “The vice president’s rhetoric is the rhetoric that the president of the United States gives—one that understands we’re all in this together. One that welcomes robust debate about the issues."

Walz's remarks underscore the campaign’s focus on bringing Americans together in the face of divisive politics, particularly as they prepare for a crucial election next Tuesday.

Addressing voter concerns As the Harris-Walz campaign faces scrutiny over its ability to attract male voters, Walz noted that many individuals remain undecided but emphasized the importance of addressing key issues that resonate across genders. “I think folks are still undecided. We go again back to those kitchen table issues. Men care about the lives of the women they love in their lives, and they do care about the issue of reproductive care," he said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Walz also touched on economic concerns, stating that men are concerned about job opportunities and safety in schools. “They want to make sure manufacturing jobs are coming back to Michigan. They want to make sure their kids are safe in schools from gun violence. Men are no different than women in that they want to live safe and secure lives. They want an opportunity to thrive," he added.