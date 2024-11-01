US Election 2024: Tim Walz takes part in Diwali celebrations at Pennsylvania’s Bharatiya Temple

US Democratic vice presidential candidate and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz joined the Diwali celebration at the Bharatiya Temple in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, on Thursday, and recognised the rising political influence of Indian-Americans. Walz, running alongside Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential race, underscored the importance of diversity and urged attendees to rally behind Harris for a "victory" in the upcoming election.

Emphasizing diversity and political voice In his brief remarks, Walz highlighted the growing political voice of Indian-Americans, emphasizing, “Diversity is the strength of the country, and that is why we continue to want to make it a place where people want to come to. This place needs to remain so.” He celebrated the contributions of South Asians, saying, “Happy Diwali everyone. It is a privilege for me to be with you on this special day.”

Greeting attendees with "Namaste" Walz took part by lighting a diya, symbolizing the triumph over darkness, and warmly greeted attendees with a "Namaste," while also posing for photos and engaging in friendly exchanges. The gesture was well-received by the crowd, as attendees cheered his call for unity and appreciation for the cultural heritage Indian-Americans bring to the United States.

Walz shares the joy of Diwali Walz posted on X (formerly Twitter) a video of the event, “Honored to light a diya today to celebrate Diwali and recognize the many contributions South Asians have made to our nation. Diwali is a reminder that light always triumphs over darkness. I’m inspired by the love, community, and joy I felt today.”

Harris-Walz campaign celebrates Diwali with a call for a brighter future Kamala for PA, the official Harris-Walz campaign account in Pennsylvania, wrote on X, “It was an honor to have our next Vice President in PA to light a diya and bring in the Festival of Lights. Diwali is a celebration of the triumph of good over evil, and in just 5 days, we will vote for a brighter future by sending @KamalaHarris & @Tim_Walz to the White House.”

Local leaders celebrate Walz’s visit His presence was celebrated by Montgomery County Commissioner Neil Makhija, who wrote, “Wonderful to welcome Governor @Tim_Walz to Montgomery County to celebrate Diwali in Pennsylvania! Thank you for being the light in times of darkness.”

Manish Ingle, CEO of Nova Probe Inc, emphasized the significance of Walz’s visit, saying, “In our area, we have never had a person with this much caliber and authority to be here. It is very fortunate for the Indian-American community to host someone like Tim Walz who, if all goes well, will be the next vice president in a couple of weeks.”

The importance of Pennsylvania in 2024 Pennsylvania, a crucial swing state with 19 electoral college votes, is expected to play a defining role in the election outcome, with current polls indicating a tight race between Republican nominee Donald Trump and Kamala Harris. Analysts suggest that the Indian-American community could be key in deciding the election, as the state’s 166,000 Indian-Americans increasingly wield political influence.