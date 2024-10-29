US Election 2024: Biden calls Musk’s $1M giveaway ’totally inappropriate’

  • Biden on controversial comments made Trump's allies at a rally, emphasized the importance of character in this election. The US President also condemned Elon Musk's initiative to incentivize voter registration, calling it 'totally inappropriate'.

Ravi Hari
Published29 Oct 2024, 01:57 AM IST
President Joe Biden signs his name at a polling station to cast his early-voting ballot for the 2024 general elections, Monday, Oct. 28, 2024, in New Castle, Del. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
President Joe Biden signs his name at a polling station to cast his early-voting ballot for the 2024 general elections, Monday, Oct. 28, 2024, in New Castle, Del. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)(AP)

US President Joe Biden voted early in the 2024 presidential election in his home state of Delaware, supporting Vice President Kamala Harris. After casting his ballot, he addressed media questions. 

Criticism of Trump's allies' controversial remarks

Regarding controversial comments passed by former President Donald Trump's allies at a large rally at Madison Square Garden in New York the previous night, Biden remarked, "It’s beneath any president but that’s what we’re used to. That’s why this election is so important,” emphasizing the significance of this election.

Biden highlighted character as a key issue in the election, asserting, “[Donald Trump] puts that in question every time he opens his mouth.” His comments come amid a backdrop of controversial remarks made by Trump's allies.

Comedian calls Puerto Rico a 'Floating island of garbage'

Donald Trump's event in New York featured a series of racially insensitive remarks, with speakers making offensive comments about Puerto Rico and Vice President Kamala Harris. Stand-up comedian Tony Hinchcliffe faced backlash after labeling Puerto Rico as a “floating island of garbage,” likening it to the garbage patch in the Pacific Ocean.

Biden calls Musk's voter initiative “totally inappropriate”

On tech billionaire Elon Musk's initiative to incentivize voter registration with $1 million, Biden labeled the approach as “totally inappropriate.”

The Philadelphia district attorney’s office has filed a lawsuit against Musk and his America Pac group, alleging attempts to improperly influence the election. District Attorney Larry Krasner filed the lawsuit in the Philadelphia County Court of Common Pleas, describing the initiative as an "illegal lottery" designed to entice Pennsylvania residents to share personal data.

Musk's $1 million challenge to support Trump

Elon Musk has pledged to donate $1 million daily until Election Day to individuals who sign his online petition supporting the U.S. Constitution. He quickly awarded a $1 million check to a participant at a Pennsylvania event designed to rally support for Republican Donald Trump. The petition Musk promotes states: “The First and Second Amendments guarantee freedom of speech and the right to bear arms. By signing below, I am pledging my support for the First and Second Amendments.” Additionally, Musk has launched a political action committee, America PAC, to support Trump's presidential campaign, focusing on mobilizing and registering voters in key battleground states.

Also Read | US Election 2024: What will be the impact on Indian IT stocks? Experts decode

Biden slams Musk for past visa violations 

During a campaign on Saturday, Biden also criticized Musk's immigration stance, pointing out that Musk allegedly worked illegally in the US while on a student visa. Biden stated, “That wealthiest man in the world turned out to be an illegal worker here,” highlighting what he views as hypocrisy in Musk's public discourse on immigration.

“That wealthiest man in the world turned out to be an illegal worker here. No, I’m serious. He was supposed to be in school when he came on a student visa. He wasn’t in school. He was violating the law. And he’s talking about all these illegals coming our way?” said Biden in Pittsburgh.

Also Read | US Elections 2024: How Donald Trump won 2016 Presidential Polls. 6 key factors

Warns of “very dangerous” North Korea-Russia alliance

Addressing international concerns over North Korea's reported troop deployment to support Russian President Vladimir Putin, Biden said it is “very dangerous.”

Also Read | US Election 2024: What will be the impact on Indian IT stocks? Experts decode

In a more optimistic tone, he expressed confidence in the Democratic Party’s prospects for success in the upcoming election, stating, “I think we will,” in response to questions about the election's outcome.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:29 Oct 2024, 01:57 AM IST
Business NewsNewsUs NewsUS Election 2024: Biden calls Musk’s $1M giveaway ’totally inappropriate’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bandhan Bank share price

    185.00
    03:58 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    16.7 (9.92%)

    ICICI Bank share price

    1,292.65
    03:59 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    37.15 (2.96%)

    HDFC Bank share price

    1,734.30
    03:59 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    -8.3 (-0.48%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    269.95
    03:57 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    -2.6 (-0.95%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Firstsource Solutions share price

    372.75
    03:55 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    40 (12.02%)

    Poly Medicure share price

    2,624.70
    03:56 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    109.65 (4.36%)

    Coforge share price

    7,705.45
    03:29 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    -36.75 (-0.47%)

    Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation share price

    1,119.75
    03:29 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    -26.15 (-2.28%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Interglobe Aviation share price

    4,015.50
    03:47 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    -349.15 (-8%)

    Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company share price

    1,283.00
    03:29 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    -91.6 (-6.66%)

    Craftsman Automation share price

    4,942.05
    03:29 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    -292.6 (-5.59%)

    Mahanagar Gas share price

    1,418.40
    03:29 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    -78.15 (-5.22%)
    More from Top Losers

    Bandhan Bank share price

    185.00
    03:58 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    16.7 (9.92%)

    Archean Chemical Industries share price

    650.30
    03:46 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    54.2 (9.09%)

    Vodafone Idea share price

    8.25
    03:59 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    0.58 (7.56%)

    Poonawalla Fincorp share price

    319.90
    03:57 PM | 28 OCT 2024
    22.25 (7.48%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,295.00-10.00
      Chennai
      80,301.00-10.00
      Delhi
      80,453.00-10.00
      Kolkata
      80,305.00-10.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.