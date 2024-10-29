US President Joe Biden voted early in the 2024 presidential election in his home state of Delaware, supporting Vice President Kamala Harris. After casting his ballot, he addressed media questions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Criticism of Trump's allies' controversial remarks Regarding controversial comments passed by former President Donald Trump's allies at a large rally at Madison Square Garden in New York the previous night, Biden remarked, "It's beneath any president but that's what we're used to. That's why this election is so important," emphasizing the significance of this election.

Biden highlighted character as a key issue in the election, asserting, "[Donald Trump] puts that in question every time he opens his mouth." His comments come amid a backdrop of controversial remarks made by Trump's allies.

Comedian calls Puerto Rico a 'Floating island of garbage' Donald Trump's event in New York featured a series of racially insensitive remarks, with speakers making offensive comments about Puerto Rico and Vice President Kamala Harris. Stand-up comedian Tony Hinchcliffe faced backlash after labeling Puerto Rico as a “floating island of garbage," likening it to the garbage patch in the Pacific Ocean.

Biden calls Musk's voter initiative “totally inappropriate" On tech billionaire Elon Musk's initiative to incentivize voter registration with $1 million, Biden labeled the approach as “totally inappropriate."

The Philadelphia district attorney's office has filed a lawsuit against Musk and his America Pac group, alleging attempts to improperly influence the election. District Attorney Larry Krasner filed the lawsuit in the Philadelphia County Court of Common Pleas, describing the initiative as an "illegal lottery" designed to entice Pennsylvania residents to share personal data.

Musk's $1 million challenge to support Trump Elon Musk has pledged to donate $1 million daily until Election Day to individuals who sign his online petition supporting the U.S. Constitution. He quickly awarded a $1 million check to a participant at a Pennsylvania event designed to rally support for Republican Donald Trump. The petition Musk promotes states: "The First and Second Amendments guarantee freedom of speech and the right to bear arms. By signing below, I am pledging my support for the First and Second Amendments." Additionally, Musk has launched a political action committee, America PAC, to support Trump's presidential campaign, focusing on mobilizing and registering voters in key battleground states.

Biden slams Musk for past visa violations During a campaign on Saturday, Biden also criticized Musk's immigration stance, pointing out that Musk allegedly worked illegally in the US while on a student visa. Biden stated, "That wealthiest man in the world turned out to be an illegal worker here," highlighting what he views as hypocrisy in Musk's public discourse on immigration.

Warns of “very dangerous" North Korea-Russia allianceAddressing international concerns over North Korea's reported troop deployment to support Russian President Vladimir Putin, Biden said it is “very dangerous."