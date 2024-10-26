Hello User
US Election 2024: Donald Trump surprises town hall audience with a call, asks Vance, 'How brilliant is Donald J. Trump?'

US Election 2024: Donald Trump surprises town hall audience with a call, asks Vance, ‘How brilliant is Donald J. Trump?’

Ravi Hari

  • During a town hall near Detroit, Senator JD Vance took questions from undecided voters on a potential second Trump administration. Former President Trump made a surprise call, humorously asking Vance, 'How brilliant is Donald J. Trump?' Vance responded playfully and praised Trump's intellect.

WATERFORD, MICHIGAN - OCTOBER 24: Republican vice presidential nominee, U.S. Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH) speaks during a campaign rally at the Elite Jet at Contact Aviation facility on October 24, 2024 in Waterford, Michigan. Vance and his running mate Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump continue rallying with people across the battleground swing state of Michigan ahead of the November 5 election. Brandon Bell/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Brandon Bell / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

Republican vice presidential nominee Senator JD Vance took the stage to answer questions from undecided voters at a town hall hosted by NewsNation at Detroit, Michigan. The event focused on the plans and objectives a potential second Trump administration would prioritize. However, an unexpected call from former President Donald Trump changed the atmosphere of the town hall.

During the session, Trump phoned in, catching the audience off guard and lightening the tone with a playful question: “How brilliant is Donald J. Trump?"

Vance responded with a laugh, “This is supposed to be undecided voters. I would hope that I have your vote of all people." Vance added, “Sir, of course, you’re very brilliant, and we both agree that it’s important to have very smart people running our government." When Trump followed up, asking about Vice President Kamala Harris’s brilliance, Vance replied diplomatically, “That’s a tough one." Trump interjected with, “Don’t say it. We don’t need any more. We’re doing just fine."

Trump went on to praise Vance, stating he’s doing a “fantastic job" and expressing strong approval of his running mate’s performance.

Vance was asked multiple times about his preparedness to assume the presidency if Trump were unable to serve. Vance quickly shifted the focus back to Trump, assuring the audience that he is "as healthy as an ox" and fully capable of completing a full term if re-elected to the White House.

Vance dismissed the concerns, asserting, “There’s no chance that he’s not going to be able to complete a full four-year term. I think he’s going to do it. He’s going to do it with a ton of energy."

Vance pointed to Trump’s active campaign schedule as evidence, stating, “Just look at the campaign schedule that Donald Trump has kept compared to his Democratic opponents. He’s doing like three public events for every event Kamala Harris has done."

