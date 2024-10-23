US Election 2024: Trump raps UK Labour Party for ‘election interference’; British PM Keir Starmer rejects claims

  • UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer responded to Donald Trump's allegations about Labour Party interference in the US presidential election. Starmer asserts that Labour volunteers are acting independently in their spare time, highlighting that this practice is not new for the party.

Ravi Hari
Published23 Oct 2024, 06:52 PM IST
UK PM Keir Starmer downplayed concerns about potential damage to relations with Trump, stating that Labour supporters are volunteering independently. Bloomberg photo
UK PM Keir Starmer downplayed concerns about potential damage to relations with Trump, stating that Labour supporters are volunteering independently. Bloomberg photo (Bloomberg)

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has downplayed concerns regarding alleged interference by the Labour Party in the upcoming US presidential election, following accusations from former US President Donald Trump.

While on a flight to Samoa, Starmer addressed the matter, and downplayed concerns about potential damage to relations with Trump should he reclaim the presidency on November 5, asserting that Labour supporters were volunteering independently. "This is about people volunteering in their own time," he said.

Also Read | US elections: Bill Gates joins over 80 billionaires supporting Kamala Harris

Starmer emphasised that such participation in US elections has been a longstanding practice for Labour volunteers. He added, “They're doing it in their spare time, they're doing it as volunteers, they're staying I think with other volunteers over there.”

Also Read | ’He is not up to it’ — Tim Walz takes a hard shot at Donald Trump

Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner also defended the volunteers in Parliament, stating, "People in their own time often go and campaign, and that’s what we’ve seen. It happens in all political parties; people go and campaign and they do what they want to do with their own money."

Trump has claimed that the Labour Party's involvement in US politics constitutes "blatant foreign interference", after reports surfaced that Labour volunteers travelled to the US to support the campaign of Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris.

Also Read | Barack Obama ridicules Trump’s long speeches, dubs them ‘just word salads’

In response to the allegations, Trump’s campaign has filed a formal complaint with the Federal Election Commission (FEC) in Washington, requesting an investigation into what they consider potentially illegal contributions from the Labour Party to Harris’s campaign.

Reports have indicated that several senior Labour advisers recently travelled to the US to consult with Democrat strategists, particularly in the wake of Labour's significant victory in the British election last July. One of the key discussion points was how to regain support in former industrialised areas that had shifted away from Labour in 2019. 

Also Read | CBS rejects Trump’s claims of editing allegations regarding Harris interview

The Trump campaign's complaint cites a now-deleted LinkedIn post by Sofia Patel, head of operations at the Labour Party. Patel's post indicated that nearly 100 current and former Labour staff members were set to travel to the US in the coming weeks to assist in Harris's election efforts, further fuelling Trump's allegations of interference.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:23 Oct 2024, 06:52 PM IST
Business NewsNewsUs NewsUS Election 2024: Trump raps UK Labour Party for ‘election interference’; British PM Keir Starmer rejects claims

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    148.80
    03:59 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    -1.65 (-1.1%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    153.00
    03:59 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    -2.35 (-1.51%)

    Bandhan Bank share price

    182.25
    03:51 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    8.35 (4.8%)

    Tata Power share price

    437.45
    03:58 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    1.45 (0.33%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Firstsource Solutions share price

    351.25
    03:48 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    37.85 (12.08%)

    Coforge share price

    7,545.45
    03:29 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    749.85 (11.03%)

    Max Financial Services share price

    1,265.15
    03:29 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    94.8 (8.1%)

    Multi Commodity Exchange Of India share price

    6,683.00
    03:29 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    251.15 (3.9%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Rajesh Exports share price

    242.80
    03:50 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    -20.3 (-7.72%)

    Gujarat Fluorochemicals share price

    4,392.50
    03:29 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    -321.45 (-6.82%)

    ABB India share price

    7,710.00
    03:29 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    -464.45 (-5.68%)

    Siemens share price

    6,872.25
    03:48 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    -363.5 (-5.02%)
    More from Top Losers

    Titagarh Rail Systems share price

    1,192.65
    03:57 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    99.05 (9.06%)

    Godfrey Phillips India share price

    6,842.00
    03:29 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    565.3 (9.01%)

    PNB Housing Finance share price

    948.20
    03:54 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    74.15 (8.48%)

    BLS International Services share price

    380.00
    03:29 PM | 23 OCT 2024
    29.6 (8.45%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,645.00-20.00
      Chennai
      79,651.00-20.00
      Delhi
      79,803.00-20.00
      Kolkata
      79,655.00-20.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.