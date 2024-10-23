US Election 2024: Why Liz Cheney backs Kamala Harris despite never having voted for a Democrat

  • Former Republican Congresswoman Liz Cheney emphasised Kamala Harris' commitment to defending the Constitution and warned that Trump's leadership poses a significant threat.

Ravi Hari
Published23 Oct 2024, 08:14 PM IST
US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris (left) speaks during a moderated conversation with former US Representative Liz Cheney at Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts in Brookfield, Wisconsin, on October 21, 2024. (Photo: AFP)
US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris (left) speaks during a moderated conversation with former US Representative Liz Cheney at Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts in Brookfield, Wisconsin, on October 21, 2024. (Photo: AFP)(AFP)

US Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris and former Republican Congresswoman Liz Cheney shared their concern over Donald Trump’s return to the political stage, calling on voters from both parties to prioritize constitutional values over party loyalty.

Harris and Cheney expressed their views during a campaign event in Royal Oak, Michigan, moderated by Maria Shriver, who is the wife of former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger. 

Cheney’s warning about Trump

Cheney, a staunch conservative, explained why she is supporting Harris. “The first campaign I ever volunteered in was for President Gerald Ford. I’ve never voted for a Democrat. But I am proud to endorse Kamala Harris because she’s someone I know will defend the Constitution.”

Cheney warned that Donald Trump’s leadership poses a grave threat to the country, citing his foreign policy stances. “He heaps praise on the world’s most evil people while attacking his political opponents at home,” she said. “A dangerous embrace of isolationism and tyrants is taking over the Republican Party.”

Cheney also praised Harris, rebutting claims that the vice president is not prepared to lead. “She is supremely qualified to be president. I can count on her to put the good of the country first,” Cheney said, addressing criticisms of Harris's capabilities.

Harris on Trump’s ‘unstable’ behavior and foreign policy risks

During the event, Harris reinforced her concern over Trump’s leadership, describing him as “unstable”. She criticised his ability to be manipulated by dictators and autocrats. “If Trump wins the White House, Ukraine will fall to Russia, and that will have terrible consequences globally,” she warned.

Harris also addressed Trump’s behaviour on the campaign trail, such as his viral dance moments, and cautioned voters not to dismiss him as a “joke”. “Donald Trump is an unserious man, but the consequences of him being president again are brutally serious,” she said.

Bipartisan call to action

Throughout the discussion, both Harris and Cheney stressed the importance of voting based on conscience, not party lines. Cheney, addressing Republicans fearful of backlash for voting Democrat, offered reassurance: “You can vote your conscience and not ever have to say a word to anybody. Vote him out.”

Harris echoed Cheney’s sentiment, framing the election as a critical juncture for the country. “What is at stake in this election is fundamental for us as Americans. We need a president who cares about the rule of law and loyalty to the Constitution,” Harris said.

First Published:23 Oct 2024, 08:14 PM IST
US Election 2024: Why Liz Cheney backs Kamala Harris despite never having voted for a Democrat

