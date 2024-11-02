US Election 2024: JD Vance shares the wildest moment of his VP nomination call from Trump—And it features Pokémon

  • JD Vance described the unexpected moment he received the VP nomination call from Donald Trump, which was a blend of anxiety and humor, particularly as his seven-year-old son listened in, mistaking the conversation for a discussion about Pokémon cards.

Ravi Hari
Published2 Nov 2024, 06:42 PM IST
JD Vance shared the surreal moment of being named the Republican vice-presidential nominee, highlighting a tense call with Donald Trump. His young son innocently thought they were discussing Pokémon cards instead of politics.
JD Vance shared the surreal moment of being named the Republican vice-presidential nominee, highlighting a tense call with Donald Trump. His young son innocently thought they were discussing Pokémon cards instead of politics.(AP)

Ohio Senator & Republican vice-presidential nominee JD Vance in a recent appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience, shared a humorous and heartfelt account of the day he was offered the position of vice president by Donald Trump. Recalling the important call he received from Trump while spending time with his children, Vance described his mix of anxiety and surprise, especially as his young son innocently mistook the monumental conversation for a chat about Pokémon cards.

JD Vance shares heartfelt VP nomination story

“It’s pretty weird,” Vance admitted when asked about the experience of running for the second-highest office in the United States.

Reflecting on the moment he was offered the position, Vance recounted the events of June 15, during the Republican National Convention. Initially uncertain about his chances, he said had speculated a 60-40 possibility of being chosen as Donald Trump’s running mate.

The critical call: High stakes and tension

The crucial call arrived around 1 pm Milwaukee time while he was with his children. "I received a text from a staff member saying I had just missed an important phone call," Vance recounted. "I called Trump back, and he says,‘J.D., you just missed a very important phone call. I'm going to have to pick somebody else.’ You know, so I'm about to shit a brick here.”

Also Read | Can a Trump presidency jeopardize the US Fed’s independence?

Vance further stated that in a moment of relief mixed with humor, Trump quickly followed up with, “No, I’m just kidding. Obviously, I want you to be my vice president.”

Also Read | Trump goes off the rails, calls Cheney ’radical war hawk’ and ‘dumb individual’

Vance’s son joins the call

The light-hearted exchange took a more personal twist when Vance’s seven-year-old son joined the call, completely unaware of the significant news unfolding. Vance shared that his son asked, "Daddy, you're talking to him about Pokémon cards, right?"

Vance said Trump took a moment to address the boy, even reading the statement he intended to announce on Truth Social regarding Vance's nomination.

Also Read | JD Vance vs Tim Walz: The evolving role of US Vice President – 5 key points

Vance's son's reaction

“My son was like, ‘Oh, that’s pretty good,’” Vance laughed, recalling his child's innocent reaction. “Then he handed the phone back to me and said, ‘I have no idea what the hell’s going on.’”

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:2 Nov 2024, 06:42 PM IST
Business NewsNewsUs NewsUS Election 2024: JD Vance shares the wildest moment of his VP nomination call from Trump—And it features Pokémon

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    149.70
    07:18 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    1.05 (0.71%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    145.00
    07:19 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    2.3 (1.61%)

    Tata Power share price

    445.20
    07:19 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    5.15 (1.17%)

    Bandhan Bank share price

    183.65
    07:10 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    1.4 (0.77%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Rainbow Childrens Medicare share price

    1,545.00
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -67.25 (-4.17%)

    ICICI Securities share price

    833.45
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -32.85 (-3.79%)

    Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

    966.70
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -30.35 (-3.04%)

    Narayana Hrudayalaya share price

    1,235.60
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -36.75 (-2.89%)
    More from Top Losers

    Brigade Enterprises share price

    1,244.80
    07:19 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    71.75 (6.12%)

    PCBL share price

    432.15
    07:17 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    21.35 (5.2%)

    Piramal Pharma share price

    281.85
    07:17 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    13.45 (5.01%)

    Jubilant Pharmova share price

    1,273.00
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    60.65 (5%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,565.00-790.00
      Chennai
      80,571.00-790.00
      Delhi
      80,723.00-790.00
      Kolkata
      80,575.00-790.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L-0.06
      Chennai
      101.23/L0.43
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.