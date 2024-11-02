Ohio Senator & Republican vice-presidential nominee JD Vance in a recent appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience, shared a humorous and heartfelt account of the day he was offered the position of vice president by Donald Trump. Recalling the important call he received from Trump while spending time with his children, Vance described his mix of anxiety and surprise, especially as his young son innocently mistook the monumental conversation for a chat about Pokémon cards. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

JD Vance shares heartfelt VP nomination story “It’s pretty weird," Vance admitted when asked about the experience of running for the second-highest office in the United States.

Reflecting on the moment he was offered the position, Vance recounted the events of June 15, during the Republican National Convention. Initially uncertain about his chances, he said had speculated a 60-40 possibility of being chosen as Donald Trump’s running mate. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The critical call: High stakes and tension The crucial call arrived around 1 pm Milwaukee time while he was with his children. "I received a text from a staff member saying I had just missed an important phone call," Vance recounted. "I called Trump back, and he says,‘J.D., you just missed a very important phone call. I'm going to have to pick somebody else.’ You know, so I'm about to shit a brick here."

Vance further stated that in a moment of relief mixed with humor, Trump quickly followed up with, “No, I’m just kidding. Obviously, I want you to be my vice president."

Vance’s son joins the call The light-hearted exchange took a more personal twist when Vance’s seven-year-old son joined the call, completely unaware of the significant news unfolding. Vance shared that his son asked, "Daddy, you're talking to him about Pokémon cards, right?" {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Vance said Trump took a moment to address the boy, even reading the statement he intended to announce on Truth Social regarding Vance's nomination.