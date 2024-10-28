Former US President Donald Trump took to Truth Social on October 25 to issue a warning regarding the integrity of the upcoming 2024 Presidential Election. He claimed that he, along with various legal experts, is closely monitoring the election, citing what he described as "rampant cheating" during the 2020 election, which he termed a "disgrace to our Nation." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In his post, Trump emphasized that the 2024 election will be scrutinized, stating that any individuals involved in electoral misconduct, including lawyers, political operatives, donors, illegal voters, and election officials, would face prosecution. He asserted that those who "cheated" would be pursued to the "fullest extent of the law", suggesting that offenders could face "long term prison sentences".

Trump's comments reflect ongoing concerns among his supporters regarding election integrity, despite multiple investigations and court rulings that have found no substantial evidence of widespread fraud in the previous election.

Harris vows readiness against Trump's possible premature victory claim Just a day before, Vice President Kamala Harris stated in an NBC News interview that her campaign is prepared to respond if Donald Trump prematurely declares victory on election night. She highlighted the campaign's readiness for any situation, particularly given Trump's history of contesting election results. Harris expressed concern over his past attempts to overturn the 2020 election and his involvement in inciting the January 6th Capitol riot.

Trump claims 2020 election was 'stolen' As the 2024 presidential election nears, Trump continues to assert that the 2020 election was "stolen" from him. On election night in 2020, Trump prematurely claimed victory and has since fueled distrust in the electoral process among his supporters.

Throughout his 2024 campaign, Trump has repeatedly used these allegations as a rallying cry. His claims of a rigged election have failed to uncover evidence of fraud. This insistence culminated in the January 6th Capitol riot, where his alleged supporters stormed the Capitol to disrupt the certification of Joe Biden's victory.