US Election 2024: ‘You are the future’—Kamala Harris delivers powerful message to youth at Michigan rally

  • US Vice President Kamala Harris called for a collective effort to address pressing societal issues, including climate change and gun violence in schools. She acknowledged the impatience of young voters, asserting, 'You are leading the charge to protect our planet and our future.'

Ravi Hari
Published30 Oct 2024, 12:59 AM IST
US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris and her vice presidential running mate Minnesota Governor Tim Walz greet supporters during a campaign rally in Ann Arbor, Michigan, October 28, 2024. (Photo by Drew ANGERER / AFP)
US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris and her vice presidential running mate Minnesota Governor Tim Walz greet supporters during a campaign rally in Ann Arbor, Michigan, October 28, 2024. (Photo by Drew ANGERER / AFP)(AFP)

US Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic presidential nominee, delivered a passionate speech at Burns Park on Monday, urging supporters to embrace a transformative vision for the future. Speaking to a crowd of enthusiastic supporters, many from the nearby University of Michigan, Harris emphasized the importance of addressing pressing issues such as climate change, school safety, and reproductive rights, while condemning the divisive politics.

"A new and joyful way forward"

Harris framed her campaign as an opportunity to “turn the page and chart a new and joyful way forward” for the country. She declared, “We are fighting for the future,” acknowledging the challenges posed by a political landscape characterized by fear and division during Donald Trump’s presidency.

Empowering young voters

Addressing the younger demographic directly, Harris acknowledged their frustration with the current state of affairs. “You are impatient for change because you have only known the climate crisis, and you are leading the charge to protect our planet and our future,” she stated, recognizing their activism.

Harris also touched on the deeply personal impact of contemporary issues, particularly gun violence in schools. “You grew up with active shooter drills and are fighting to keep our schools safe,” she remarked, appealing to the many young Americans.

Generational Responsibility

Harris framed the fight for freedom and rights as a generational responsibility. “Generations of Americans before us fought for freedom, and now the baton is in our hands,” she emphasized, reinforcing the notion that the current generation must carry forward the legacy of those who came before.

She reiterated, “You, young leaders..I see you, and I see your power.”

Also Read | Racist comments at Trump rally: Harris gets support from Puerto Rican stars

Criticism of Trump’s policies

Harris turning her attention to her political rival, former President Donald Trump, criticized his response to the overturning of Roe v. Wade. She accused Trump of failing to acknowledge the “pain and suffering” caused by this decision, stating, “He insists that quote, everyone wanted for Roe v. Wade to be overturned. Everyone wanted this?”

Harris highlighted the dire consequences of the ruling, mentioning that women are being denied care during miscarriages, with some only receiving treatment after developing serious conditions like sepsis. “The men of America are seeing their daughters and wives and sisters and mothers put at risk because their rights have been taken from them,” she stated emphatically. “The men of America don’t want this.”

Also Read | US Presidential Election 2024 campaign enters final week: 5 key things to watch

A call to action for Michiganders

Harris urged Michiganders to make their voices heard in the upcoming election, framing the choice as a stark contrast between her leadership and Trump’s potential return to power. “Imagine the Oval Office in three months. So either it’s Donald Trump sitting in there, stewing over his enemies list, or me with your help, working for you, checking off my to-do list,” she said.

Also Read | ‘I’m not a Nazi,’ says Trump amid attack by Harris in the last leg of campaign

"What will you tell your grandkids?"—Tim Walz challenges voters

The event also featured an introduction by Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, who used his charm to rally the crowd. Walz painted a vivid picture of the future, urging attendees to reflect on their actions in 2024. “When you are old and grey like me... and your grandchildren ask you, ‘What did you do in 2024 to save democracy?’” he said, “you are going to be able to tell them every damn thing you could, every damn thing.”

First Published:30 Oct 2024, 12:59 AM IST
US Election 2024: 'You are the future'—Kamala Harris delivers powerful message to youth at Michigan rally

      Popular in News

