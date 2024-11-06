US Presidential Polls: Donald Trump recalls assassination bid after claiming victory, ‘God saved my life for a reason’

Donald Trump declared victory in the 2024 US Presidential Elections following Fox News' announcement, despite official results pending. He referenced a past assassination attempt, stating that God spared his life to fulfil his mission of making America great again.

Updated6 Nov 2024, 01:47 PM IST
US Presidential Elections 2024: Donald Trump made reference to the assassination attempt and claimed that 'God saved him for Americans'
US Presidential Elections 2024: Donald Trump made reference to the assassination attempt and claimed that ’God saved him for Americans’

Former US President Donald Trump claimed his victory on Tuesday after Fox News Channel declared him the winner of the US Presidential Elections 2024. The official results are yet to be announced. 

While addressing a rally on Tuesday, Donald Trump recalled his assassination bid in Michigan a few months ago and said that god spared his life for a reason. 

Donald Trump said that God saved his life for a reason: to make America great again.

(More to come)

First Published:6 Nov 2024, 01:47 PM IST
