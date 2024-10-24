US Election 2024: Donald Trump’s shocking warning at ’The Man You Don’t Know’ premiere - ‘They cheat like hell’

  • During the premiere of 'The Man You Don't Know' former US President Donald Trump emphasized the urgency of the upcoming election, stating, 'We gotta win. We've got 14 days. 14 days, and we're leading substantially, but they cheat like hell.'

Ravi Hari
Published24 Oct 2024, 12:04 AM IST
Donald Trump criticized the current state of the nation, claiming that America is 'in decline' and suggesting that his leadership is vital for the country's revival. (Pic: Screengrab from The Next News Network/YouTube)
Donald Trump criticized the current state of the nation, claiming that America is ’in decline’ and suggesting that his leadership is vital for the country’s revival. (Pic: Screengrab from The Next News Network/YouTube)

Former President Donald Trump made a notable surprise appearance at the premiere of "The Man You Don't Know," a documentary about his life, where he emphasized the importance of the upcoming election. Addressing an enthusiastic audience at his Mar-a-Lago residence, Trump declared, “We gotta win. We've got 14 days. 14 days, and we're leading substantially, but they cheat like hell,” reinforcing his view that the upcoming election is crucial.

According to Next News Network, which claims exclusive coverage of the premiere, "The Man You Don't Know" has generated significant attention and was produced in just seven weeks following Trump’s shooting. The film showcases intimate moments with Trump's family and includes never-before-seen interviews.

The documentary seeks to illuminate Trump's humanitarian efforts, which are often overlooked by mainstream media, by featuring testimonials from long-time friends and family members. Producer Joshua Macciello explained that the film originated from a simple handshake and a shared commitment to make America great again.

During the premiere, Trump criticized the state of the nation, asserting that America is "in decline" and implying that his leadership is essential for the country’s revival.

The event attracted a large crowd, including notable figures such as wrestling legend Hulk Hogan.

As the release date of "The Man You Don’t Know" approaches on October 25, Lara Trump took to social media to express her excitement, stating how honored she felt to share her husband’s story alongside his siblings.

This documentary not only aims to provide deeper insights into Trump’s character but also serves as a rallying call for his supporters as the critical election date draws near.

Donald Trump is pursuing a historic comeback to the White House after his controversial exit in 2020, facing off against Kamala Harris, whose candidacy symbolizes a meaningful advancement in progress and representation. As the election date approaches on November 5, 2024, both candidates are intensifying their campaigns, focusing on key issues that resonate with voters.

First Published:24 Oct 2024, 12:04 AM IST
