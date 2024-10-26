US Presidential Elections 2024: Donald Trump’s rally to feature NFL legend Brett Favre as guest speaker

NFL legend Brett Favre will join Donald Trump's rally in Green Bay on October 30. The event, starting at 6 p.m., will feature remarks from Trump and Favre. Doors open at 2 p.m. JD Vance will also campaign at Racine Memorial Hall on October 28.

Livemint
Updated26 Oct 2024, 07:39 AM IST
Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump.
Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump.

US Presidential Elections 2024: National Football League legend Brett Favre is the latest celebrity to join US Presidential poll campaigns. The former American footballer is set to attend Republican Presidential candidate Donald Trump's rally in Green Bay on Wednesday, October 30.

Also Read | US Election Live Updates: Trump and Harris in for a tie, shows latest poll

According to media reports, the event will feature Brett Favre, who is the former NFL quarterback for the Green Bay Packers and will include remarks from Trump.

The rally is scheduled to begin at Resch Center at 2 pm on October 30. Trump will likely to make remark in his rally at 6 pm. Before Trump's rally, his US Vice President pick JD Vance will be at Racine Memorial Hall on Monday, Oct. 28.

Also Read | US Elections 2024: A look at Harris and Trump’s biggest celebrity endorsements

The N.F.L. quarterback who won a Super Bowl with the Green Bay Packers was also a part of an advertisement campaigning for Donald Trump in US Polls 2024. In the advertisement, Favre endorsed Donald Trump in the election while mentioning bloodshed in the Middle East, global conflicts, and the nuclear threat posed by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“We need a strong leader, and I believe Donald Trump is the right choice to protect our families and restore world peace. So join me and vote Trump,” Wall Street Journal quoted Favre as saying in the advertisement campaign.

Also Read | Barron Trump the Gen Z adviser behind his father Donald Trump’s podcast strategy

Brett Favre threw support for Trump in previous US Prez polls

This is not the first time that the former American footballer, Favre, will be showing support for former US President Donald Trump. The NFL legend had also shown support for the businessman-turned-politician in previous US Presidential polls.

During previous US Presidential elections, Brett Favre had shared a post on X (known as Twitter at that time) in 2020 and wrote, "My Vote is for what makes this country great, freedom of speech & religion, 2nd Amnd, hard-working tax paying citizens, police & military. In this election, we have freedom of choice, which all should respect. For me & these principles, my Vote is for @RealDonaldTrump,” he wrote.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:26 Oct 2024, 07:39 AM IST
Business NewsNewsUs NewsUS Presidential Elections 2024: Donald Trump’s rally to feature NFL legend Brett Favre as guest speaker

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics share price

    272.55
    03:59 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    1.15 (0.42%)

    Tata Steel share price

    145.80
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -3.2 (-2.15%)

    Indusind Bank share price

    1,041.55
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -237.35 (-18.56%)

    ITC share price

    482.10
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    10.25 (2.17%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Glenmark Life Sciences share price

    937.75
    03:47 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -101.65 (-9.78%)

    Hindustan Petroleum Corporation share price

    372.35
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -32.3 (-7.98%)

    Dixon Technologies (India) share price

    13,930.15
    03:43 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -1133.9 (-7.53%)

    Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price

    872.50
    03:48 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -66.5 (-7.08%)
    More from Top Losers

    Thermax share price

    5,435.00
    03:29 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    256.95 (4.96%)

    Laurus Labs share price

    465.00
    03:29 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    19 (4.26%)

    Jammu & Kashmir Bank share price

    97.70
    03:44 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    3.85 (4.1%)

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    691.55
    03:59 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    24.45 (3.67%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,475.000.00
      Chennai
      79,481.000.00
      Delhi
      79,633.000.00
      Kolkata
      79,485.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.