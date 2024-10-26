US Presidential Elections 2024: Donald Trump’s rally to feature NFL legend Brett Favre as guest speaker

US Presidential Elections 2024: National Football League legend Brett Favre is the latest celebrity to join US Presidential poll campaigns. The former American footballer is set to attend Republican Presidential candidate Donald Trump's rally in Green Bay on Wednesday, October 30.

According to media reports, the event will feature Brett Favre, who is the former NFL quarterback for the Green Bay Packers and will include remarks from Trump.

The rally is scheduled to begin at Resch Center at 2 pm on October 30. Trump will likely to make remark in his rally at 6 pm. Before Trump's rally, his US Vice President pick JD Vance will be at Racine Memorial Hall on Monday, Oct. 28.

The N.F.L. quarterback who won a Super Bowl with the Green Bay Packers was also a part of an advertisement campaigning for Donald Trump in US Polls 2024. In the advertisement, Favre endorsed Donald Trump in the election while mentioning bloodshed in the Middle East, global conflicts, and the nuclear threat posed by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“We need a strong leader, and I believe Donald Trump is the right choice to protect our families and restore world peace. So join me and vote Trump,” Wall Street Journal quoted Favre as saying in the advertisement campaign.

Also Read | Barron Trump the Gen Z adviser behind his father Donald Trump’s podcast strategy

Brett Favre threw support for Trump in previous US Prez polls This is not the first time that the former American footballer, Favre, will be showing support for former US President Donald Trump. The NFL legend had also shown support for the businessman-turned-politician in previous US Presidential polls.