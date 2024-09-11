‘Israel has right to defend itself’ says Harris wants two-state solution, Trump claims she ‘hates Israel’

US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris reiterated support for Israel during the debate and called for a two-state solution, while Donald Trump accused her of anti-Israel sentiments, claiming she would jeopardize its existence.

Updated11 Sep 2024, 09:55 AM IST
US Elections 2024: Democratic presidential nominee and US Vice President Kamala Harris at an event after her debate with Republican presidential nominee and former US President Donald Trump, in Philadelphia on September 10, 2024.
US Elections 2024: Democratic presidential nominee and US Vice President Kamala Harris at an event after her debate with Republican presidential nominee and former US President Donald Trump, in Philadelphia on September 10, 2024. (Reuters / Elizabeth Frantz)

US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris has, during the presidential debate against Donald Trump today, reiterated the stance that Israel's actions in Palestine constitute “self-defence”, as per media reports.

Harris, who is the Democratic party nominee and United States Vice President had her first presidential debate against Trump, the Republican party nominee and a former US President.

Harris also said that Hamas has “slaughtered” thousands of Israelis, adding that. “We must have a two-state solution”.

Meanwhile, Trump claimed that Harris “hates Israel".

Also Read | Trump v Harris: What do polls say of who is winning the US elections? Check here

'Need Ceasefire, Two-State Solution'

“It must end immediately, and the way it will end is we need a ceasefire deal, and we need the hostages out,” Harris said while speaking at the debate hosted by ABC in Philadelphia on September 10 (September 11 per IST), Reuters reported.

Also Read | Trump claims abortion ban ‘a lie, no reason for it’ in debate v Harris

Trump claims Harris 'Hates Israel'

On his part, Reuters reported that Trump accused Harris of hating Israel, saying, “She hates Israel. If she's president, I believe that Israel will not exist within two years from now.”

Trump has repeatedly claimed that if he were US President instead of Joe Biden, the war would have never happened, as per an AP report.

To which Harris responded: “That's absolutely not true. I have my entire career and life, supporting Israel and the Israeli people. He is trying again to divide and distract from the reality that he is wrong on national security.”

Also Read | Kamala Harris calls for second debate in Oct, Donald Trump says this was ‘best’

Trump-Harris Presidential debate

Trump and Harris engaged in a fierce debate during the first US Presidential 2024 debate over the economy, US policies, abortions and immigration issues ahead of the 2024 US elections.

What happened during debate? Trump falsely claimed immigrants are 'eating the pets' in Ohio town – in what is dubbed as the “most bizarre moment of this debate so far". Donald Trump said Kamala Harris has no plan and that she “copies" Joe Biden's plan. Meanwhile, Kamala Harris said Trump left the US with the worst unemployment since Great Depression.

(With inputs from Agencies)

First Published:11 Sep 2024, 09:55 AM IST
